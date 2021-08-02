Pearl Jam not performing at Barack Obama’s 60th birthday bash despite reports, rep says

For Barack Obama’s 60th birthday, the former president is hosting a shindig at the famed Martha’s Vineyard this coming weekend, and while it had been reported that Pearl Jam would be one of the acts performing, Fox News has learned that is not the case.

"Pearl Jam is not performing at Obama's 60th birthday party this weekend," a spokesperson for the rock band, which has also performed under the bill "Mookie Blaylock," said on Monday.

News of the birthday party – which will reportedly include 475 of the former president’s closest guests – drew the ire of critics on social media, who characterized the move as hypocritical in light of the new guidance on the delta variant. According to Axios, the event will include "friends, family and former aides – and 200-plus staff planning to work the part."

The outlet maintains the birthday bash "will be held outdoors, all guests are asked to be vaccinated and invitees have been told there will be a COVID-coordinator to ensure all proper protocols are followed."

Furthermore, the report presses that "Martha's Vineyard does not qualify as an area of ‘substantially-high’ risk," verbiage that has been poignant to CDC recommendations of crowd gatherings.

Also expected to previously attend was Steven Spielberg, per Axios.

Additionally, instead of gifting Obama with lavish materials, "guests are being asked to consider giving to programs that work to support boys and young men of color and their families here at home in the United States, empower adolescent girls around the world, and equip the next generation of emerging community leaders."

Fox News' Emma Colton contributed to this report