Pauley Perrette will never return to 'NCIS,' claims she is 'terrified' of former co-star Mark Harmon

Pauley Perrette is making it clear: she is never returning to "NCIS."

The actress, 50, took to Twitter on Friday to explain to her followers that she is "not coming back" to the CBS procedural drama "ever," claiming she is "terrified" of former co-star Mark Harmon.

“NO I AM NOT COMING BACK! EVER! (Please stop asking?),” she wrote before alleging: “I am terrified of Harmon and him attacking me. I have nightmares about it."

'NCIS' ACTRESS PAULEY PERRETTE CLAIMS SHE LEFT THE SHOW OVER 'MULTIPLE PHYSICAL ASSAULTS'

"I have a new show that is SAFE AND HAPPY!" she added. "You’ll love it! #HappyPlace Love y’all!”

Reps for CBS and Harmon did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

PAULEY PERRETTE LEAVING 'NCIS'

Perrette left "NCIS" in May 2018 after 16 years on the series. She alleged she exited the show over "multiple physical assaults."

As previously reported, days after her character forensic scientist Abby Sciuto's final appearance on the beloved procedural, Perrette released a series of ominous tweets. In them, she alleged abuse on the set that she claimed was being covered up by a “machine” run by “a very rich, very powerful” publicity entity.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW

On Friday, Perrette posted pictures of an individual -- who she claims was her crew member on "NCIS" -- with a bruised eye and stitches.

"You think I didn’t expect blow back? You got me wrong. THIS happened To my crew member and I fought like hell to keep it from happening again! To protect my crew!" she wrote alongside the photos, before alleging: "And then I was physically assaulted for saying NO!?and I lost my job."

Although Perrette did not share when the alleged assault happened, last May The Wrap reported that in 2016 a crew member was bitten by Harmon's dog, which ultimately required stitches. According to the outlet, citing sources, the actress "objected when the dog was allowed to return" to set following the incident and "the tension between the two stars" became "bad."

PAULEY PERRETTE THANKS CBS FOR ITS RESPONSE TO HER ASSAULT ALLEGATIONS

In a statement to Fox News from CBS at the time, the television studio said: “Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on ‘NCIS’ and we are all going to miss her. Over a year ago, Pauley came to us with a workplace concern. We took the matter seriously and worked with her to find a resolution. We are committed to a safe work environment on all our shows."

In response, Perrette took to Twitter to thank CBS for its statement, indicating that it wasn't to blame for her assault allegations.

"I want to thank my studio and network CBS They have always been so good to me and always had my back," she wrote.

At the time, CBS would not comment on any follow-up questions about the nature of the workplace complaint or exactly what kind of resolution was met.

Fox News' Julius Young and Tyler McCarthy contributed to this report.