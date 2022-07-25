David Warner, 'Titanic' actor, dead at 80

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

David Warner, known for his roles in the "Titanic" and "The Omen," has died at 80.

Warner died Sunday from "a cancer-related illness," the BBC first reported.

"Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity," his family told the outlet in a statement.

"He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous, and compassionate man, partner, and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken."

Warner was born in Manchester, England. He attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and later began a career in cinema, theater and television.

The actor is most known for his roles in "Titanic" and "The Omen."

Warner won the Supporting Actor Emmy for "Masada."

He most recently appeared in "Mary Poppins Returns" and "Teen Titans Go!"

