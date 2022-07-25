Expand / Collapse search
David Warner, 'Titanic' actor, dead at 80

'The Omen' actor passed away from a 'cancer-related' illness

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
David Warner, known for his roles in the "Titanic" and "The Omen," has died at 80.

Warner died Sunday from "a cancer-related illness," the BBC first reported. 

"Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity," his family told the outlet in a statement.

"He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous, and compassionate man, partner, and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years. We are heartbroken."

David Warner has passed away from a "cancer-related illness."

David Warner has passed away from a "cancer-related illness." (Getty Images)

Warner was born in Manchester, England. He attended the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and later began a career in cinema, theater and television.

The actor is most known for his roles in "Titanic" and "The Omen."

Warner won the Supporting Actor Emmy for "Masada."

He most recently appeared in "Mary Poppins Returns" and "Teen Titans Go!"

David Warner in "The Omen."

David Warner in "The Omen." (Getty Images)

