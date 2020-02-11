Patti Stanger claims she's seen Ben Affleck 'a million' times on dating app Raya

Is Ben Affleck on a dating app or not?

According to Patti Stanger, he is. The "Millionaire Matchmaker" star recently appeared on Us Weekly's "Hot Hollywood" podcast, where she claimed she's seen the 47-year-old actor on the elite dating app, Raya, on multiple occasions.

“He’s on Raya. I’ve seen him a million f--king times on Raya,” Stanger, 58, claimed.

The "Matchmaker Mysteries" producer also added her two cents on why Affleck once tied the knot with Jennifer Garner.

“There’s a reason he married Jennifer Garner. … She’s a mother to him. She’s the catch of all catches," Stanger said, adding that moving forward Affleck needs to look for similar qualities in a future romantic interest.

Back in October, reports claimed the "Argo" star was dating again using apps, and he used the speculation about his personal life to benefit a good cause.

Affleck took to social media at the time to plug the nonprofit Midnight Mission.

"HA, you got me. I’m dating. But let’s be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important," he wrote on Oct. 29 on Instagram. "I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others. @themidnightmission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery. I’m making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don’t have the resources and need help."

He then tagged the dating app Raya, writing, "@raya, you in? Who else is with me? Click the link in my bio to donate."

The Oscar winner was previously linked to "Saturday Night Live" producer Lindsay Shookus and model Shauna Sexton.

Affleck was married to Garner, 47, for 10 years. They called it quits in 2015. The former couple share three children together: Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 7.