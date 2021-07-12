Disney brings fans to 'tears' in 'Toy Story 3' post

Grab a tissue.

A Disney post on social media for "Toy Story 3" has some fans extra emotional.

The post features characters Buzz, Woody, Slinky Dog, Jessie and the toy aliens staring at Andy’s car as he leaves home for college with the caption "So long, partner."

Fans recalled shedding tears when the film – which follows Andy going off to college while the toys are accidentally donated to a daycare – originally came out in theaters in 2010.

"Still one of the most heartbreaking emotional Disney endings. I was crying in the cinema," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another chimed in: "I didn’t want to cry today."

Another user wondered what Andy’s perspective would have been while leaving his beloved toys.

"A lot of people find it emotional thinking of the toys seeing their friend drive away. Have you ever thought about [how] much crying Andy was doing in the car while driving away from his childhood for the last time?"

Some superfans reminisced on watching the animated film nearly a dozen times and still getting choked up during the emotional scene.

"I’ve seen this movie 11 times and ever since the 6th time I’ve watched it, I leave the room right before this scene. I was sick of sobbing out loud.

"On the other hand, my kids watching me, waiting for the sobbing," one user recalled.

Others, meanwhile, were wishfully speculating for a "Toy Story 5 for 2023"