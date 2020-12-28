Pamela Anderson posts topless throwback photo to lament missing the warm weather

Pamela Anderson shared a topless throwback photo of herself to lament how much she misses the warm weather.

As the year draws to a close, the model and actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a throwback photo of herself on a beach while staring directly at the camera. Other than a large hat and gold necklace, Anderson does not appear to be wearing any other clothes in the snap.

"Need that California, or French Riviera Sunshine …" she captioned the steamy pic.

While the actress’ latest post seems to just be a fun throwback photo, she recently used her legendary looks for some political activism. Earlier this month, the "Baywatch" star, 53, made an attempt to get President Donald Trump’s attention by posting a photo of herself in a bikini while holding a sign asking for POTUS to free her longtime friend Julian Assange.

Assange was arrested at the Ecuadorian embassy in London in April 2019 after Ecuador withdrew his asylum. He is currently in a British prison awaiting an extradition trial to the U.S., where he will face espionage charges.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit computer intrusion for aiding Chelsea Manning in the cracking of a password to a classified U.S. government computer in 2010, the U.S. Justice Department announced.

Anderson has visited Assange in prison. The actress previously told Fox News she had a close "romantic" relationship with Assange.

"He’s definitely an interesting person, and there’s definitely a romantic kind of connection 'cause it’s a romantic struggle," she told Harvey Levin on "OBJECTified" in 2018.

She added: "We have this closeness … he’s not close to people like he is to me."

