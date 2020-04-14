Padma Lakshmi hits back at body shamers while cooking in her sports bra: 'Let's not police women's bodies'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Padma Lakshmi is on a mission to end body shaming in 2020.

The "Top Chef" host has been candid with fans amid her time spent at home in quarantine over the last month. One of the ways she's connected with them is by sharing Instagram videos showing what she's cooking up in the kitchen, inspiring her followers out there to do the same.

But it turns out the television personality was criticized not for the meals she was making, but rather what she was wearing during one of her recent tutorials.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"Lasagna with White Ragu," Lakshmi captioned a new video of herself preparing a meal. "(I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine. So those people should be happy to note that I'm wearing two today)."

"But seriously, let's not police women's bodies in 2020 ok?" the television host quipped.

In the video, Lakshmi sports a bright blue sports bra and another black layer of support is also visible underneath it.

‘TOP CHEF’ STAR TOM COLICCHIO ON CRISIS FACING RESTAURANT INDUSTRY: 'OUR WORKERS ARE REALLY HURTING'

The TV personality completed the look with blue sweatpants and her hair tied back in a messy bun.

It was a pointed response to the criticism she received just days prior, when she walked her fans through the steps of preparing chicken tagine.

The 49-year-old star had opted for a simple grey tank top with no bra underneath, which raised some eyebrows.

HOW DANGEROUS IS CORONAVIRUS?

"Is no one going to comment on why she feels the need to put her nipples on social media in every video? No? Just sad," one fan criticized the star.

Lakshmi, however, was quick to defend her outfit.

"no because everyone is an adult here, Natalie," Lakshmi replied. "And if I don't want to wear a bra in my kitchen sometimes during this everlasting quarantine that shouldn't be any of your concern."

PADMA LAKSHMI PERFORMS 'QUARANTINE SOUL TRAIN' DANCE IN TINY SILK DRESS

On Monday night, Lakshmi's response to the backlash was celebrated by fans who agreed with the star.

"Screw them. Go topless and blur it out," one follower egged on the star.

"LET THOSE PUPPIES HANG PADMA," wrote another.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Seriously took a screenshot of you braless in that tank and sent it to my boyfriend. Braless in tank top is my at home wardrobe. I felt seen!!! lol. Thank you for being a regular woman who is letting the animals run wild at home!" another agreed.

"Immoral. I literally made dinner tonight with no pants," another quipped.