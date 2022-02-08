Oscar nominations 2022: Who could EGOT at this year's awards?

Thanks to his 2022 Oscar nomination for his work on the Disney movie "Encanto," Lin-Manuel Miranda could become the 17th person ever to earn an EGOT.

"EGOT" stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, the four major awards in show business. While many consider themselves lucky to nab even one, others, like Whoopi Goldberg, Rita Moreno, Mel Brooks and John Legend, can boast of winning all four.

Now, thanks to his nomination for best original song, "Dos Oruguitas," in the animated film, a win could add the "Hamilton" creator to the list of EGOT winners. As Vanity Fair notes, the writer, performer and musician got his start in theater, nabbing a Tony award for his best original score for "In the Heights" in 2008. Eight years later, he’d win two more for "Hamilton."

In total, he’s been nominated for seven Emmy awards and took home two. The first was for writing the Tony-opening number performed by Neil Patrick Harris in 2014 titled "Bigger." In 2021, he earned another Emmy for producing the "Hamilton" movie for Disney+. Obviously, his work in musicals meant Grammys were easy enough to come by. Both "In the Heights" and "Hamilton" earned him awards for best musical, and he won another for penning the hit "How Far I’ll Go" for Disney’s "Moana."

Unfortunately, Miranda likely isn’t getting his hopes too high given that this is his second time being up for an Oscar and, thus, the coveted EGOT. In 2016, he earned an Oscar nomination for the Grammy-winning track from "Moana" but ultimately lost to "City of Stars" from the movie "La La Land."

