'Orange Is the New Black' star Taryn Manning concerns fans following 'cry for help' post

"Orange Is the New Black" star Taryn Manning worried fans with a post on Instagram Thursday ahead of the Netflix hit's premiere.

Manning, 40, captioned a photo of the "OITNB" cast on set, "I love you all so much. Have a great [premiere] tonight. I love this photo. I miss you all so much. I wish I could be there. Unfortunate uncontrollable circumstances that no one could help with have made it this way. When someone is crying for help from someone who is after your life and soul. Please listen."

She continued, "This is for anyone who feels alone, terrorized by cyber criminals, cyber bullying, criminals with the intent to cause others distress and isolate them from life, for people who have lost everything due to another humans mental illness and smear campaigns. This is for you too so you don’t feel so alone. It even happens to people who seemingly have the resources to stop it too."

'ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK' STAR TARYN MANNING ACCUSES EX-PAL OF STALKING HER

TARYN MANNING ADMITS SHE'S STRUGGLING WITH SOBRIETY

Manning then lashed out at her team, writing, "This is for my 'team' of agents, managers and lawyers who didn’t do anything to help me. I forgive you though. I hope you’re happy, you know who you are."

After fans expressed concern for Manning's safety, she added, "And no I am not Suicidal. You wish. I’m crushed and making a point how no one cares when you’re down."

TARYN MANNING SUES NEW YORK CITY FOR $10 MILLION, ALLEGING FALSE ARREST

When a commenter asked if he was OK, she replied, "No." When another asked if she was in danger, she replied, "Yes, it's not what people think at all. There are awful people that don't know they are awful and feel they are justified to terrorize others. Oh well. Thank you for this."

It's unclear what triggered Manning's missive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A rep for Manning did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.