OnlyFans star Sophie Rain believes God is 'happy' she's successful after earning $43M fortune

Sophie Rain has built a massive, multimillion-dollar brand with her work on OnlyFans.

Despite receiving criticism left and right for the questionable content she shares online, the 20-year-old model only listens to the words of a higher power.

Rain, who goes by SophieRaiin across social media platforms, exclusively told Fox News Digital that the subscription-based site is simply a stepping stone in her career, which has already helped her amass $43 million just two years out of high school.

The content creator admitted that while she does receive backlash online, she's never questioned her Christian faith.

"I'm very strong," she said. "I have a very close relationship with my church and I love God. I believe that he will forgive your sins for anything, and I think that he's happy that I'm successful."

She doesn't often have time to attend services in person, but makes sure to dial in weekly to virtual services.

"I do a little video call because I'm currently living in Miami, but I used to live in Tampa, and that's my home church," she said. "I love that church so much and… my pastor that is there. I can't listen to another pastor."

She added, "It's so nice because I don't have to be there to listen to the Word of God. I can listen to it from my phone."

Rain also credited her strong morals and values for helping her stay focused on her future and quiet the outside noise.

"Having personal boundaries is the biggest thing," she said. "You have got to have morals or else you're going to get lost in the industry. That's just what happens. It's really easy to listen to what someone else says and listen to them and try to follow what they do, but you have got to stay true to yourself."

She added, "Essentially, there's just this big misconception on OnlyFans that you are labeled as a porn star, but I'm still a virgin. I keep my content on OnlyFans very reserved, and you can still make money from doing all of these things."

Before Rain became one of the most coveted influencers online, she was "barely making by" working as a server at a restaurant. She recently shared a video admitting she made $4 million from OnlyFans in one month.

"I was working long shifts just because I was just trying to make money," Rain said. "I was still living with my parents. I wanted to move out. I wanted to go do my own thing, and it just wasn't making me enough money. Like everything is so expensive nowadays, I'm barely making by. My sister was actually doing OnlyFans first and she kind of got me into it. I started with her and everything, and it just blew up, and it turned out into this."

What began as posting a few fun photos online has now spawned into a profitable business. Rain and a few of her friends live and work out of a home in South Florida — the Bop House, a money-making idea that formed organically.

"We always were hanging out, going on trips, like, just hanging out, being friends," Rain said. "So we had this idea, 'Why don't we just all move into a house together and all work together?' And that's exactly what happened.

"We all are there to help support each other. We're all there to help each other grow."

She added, "I honestly was a little nervous about it… moving into a house with eight girls was going to be tough, but it's so much fun. We're all there to just support each other, and we've built a community where our collaboration fuels our success."

When it comes to her critics, Rain takes a different approach than many to handling disapproval.

"I listen and I take in their criticism, and sometimes I don't believe it, but I'll just sit there and listen to them because it's nice to have someone to talk to and hear another view on what I'm doing, so I can work on being better," she said. "A lot of times it is good information, but if I don't think that I need that information, I'm going to sit there and listen to them anyway."

Rain added, "That's a lot of where the morals come back in to play. Like you have to stay true to yourself. And as long as you have that security, you're going to be good in this industry and you're going to be successful."