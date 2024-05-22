Expand / Collapse search
Cannes Film Festival

Olympic torch graces the Cannes red carpet during 'Marcello Mio' premiere

Olympic flame to return to Cannes on June 18 as part of its tour of France ahead of the Paris Olympic Games

Associated Press
Published
The Olympic torch was carried down the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival, Tuesday, during the festival premiere of "Marcello Mio," starring Catherine Deneuve and her daughter Chiara Mastroianni.

French Paralympian Arnaud Assoumani, a long jump and triple jump specialist who won gold at the 2008 Games in Beijing, carried the torch as it was lit, before passing it to fellow athletes to share the walk to the iconic steps of the Palais des Festival.

Tony Estanguet, Marie-José Pérec, Iliana Rupert, Marie Patouillet, Nélia Barbosa, Alexis Hanquiquant took turns to hold the flame aloft.

EMMA STONE, DEMI MOORE, HEIDI KLUM LOOK RED HOT AT CANNES FILM FESTIVAL: PHOTOS

The flame is to return to Cannes on June 18, as part of its tour of France, ahead of the Olympic Games in Paris, July 26-Aug. 11.

French cinema icon Deneuve and her daughter play versions of themselves in the French comedy "Marcello Mio," unveiled at Cannes in competition for the Palme d'Or.

The Olympic torch appears on the Cannes red carpet

Marie Patouillet, left, Iliana Rupert, center, and Marie-José Pérec, right, are seen at the premiere of "Marcello Mio" at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2024, in Cannes, France. (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

In the Christophe Honoré film, "Chiara" decides to escape the turmoil of her own life by inhabiting her late father's persona - dressing, speaking and moving like the Italian "La Dolce Vita" star, Marcello Mastroianni.

Her impersonation is so successful, people around her start calling her Marcello.

"Marcello Mio" is writer-director Honoré's third Palme-nominated film. He also presented 2018's "Sorry Angel," and 2007's "Love Songs" in the competition.

It is one of 22 films competing for this year's Palme d'Or. The winner will be decided by a jury headed by Greta Gerwig.

Mickaël Gamrasni's documentary "Olympics! The French Games" ("Olympiques! La France des Jeux") was also given a festival screening, Tuesday evening.

