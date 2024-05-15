Move Back
Emma Stone, Demi Moore, Heidi Klum look red hot at Cannes Film Festival: PHOTOS
Celebrities like Emma Stone, Demi Moore and Anya Taylor-Joy brought out their best looks when walking the red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.
- Emma Stone posed for photos at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in a low-cut burgundy Louis Vuitton dress.read more
- Demi Moore walked the red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in a sequined red Giorgio Armani Privé gown with floral designs.read more
- Anya Taylor-Joy at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet premiere of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," in a champagne-colored strapless Dior gown.read more
- Meryl Streep walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a cream-colored long-sleeve floor-length dress.read more
- Heidi Klum on the Cannes Film Festival 2024 red carpet in an off-the-shoulder red dress designed by Lebanese designer Saiid Kobeisy.read more
- Richard Gere posed at the Cannes Film Festival with his wife, Alejandra Silva, his son Homer and his co-star, Uma Thurman.read more
- Greta Gerwig at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival opening wearing a sequined dark red Saint Laurent gown.read more
- Naomi Campbell showed off her fit body at the Cannes Film Festival in a vintage black Chanel gown with sheer paneling on the bottom.read more
- Uma Thurman on the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a white dress and floor-length cream coat.read more
- Anya Taylor-Joy at the Cannes Film Festival in a two-piece white Jil Sander knit jacket and skirt combo.read more
- Greta Gerwig at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a custom, figure-hugging red Armani Privé gown with a plunging neckline and bejeweled straps.read more
- Chris Hemsworth wearing a white shirt with a white suit jacket and black bottoms at the Cannes Film Festival with wife Elsa Pataky, who was wearing a black gown with a plunging neckline.read more
- Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons on the red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Dunst wore a black dress with a bow in her hair, and Plemons wore a black tuxedo.read more
- Eva Longoria walked the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a figure-hugging Elie Saab halter dress with a plunging neckline.read more
- Jane Fonda at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 wearing a bedazzled black Elie Saab jumpsuit with a V-neckline and a leopard print coat.read more
