  Published
    Emma Stone, Demi Moore, Heidi Klum look red hot at Cannes Film Festival: PHOTOS

    Celebrities like Emma Stone, Demi Moore and Anya Taylor-Joy brought out their best looks when walking the red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

  • Emma Stone at the 2024 Cannes Film festival
    Emma Stone posed for photos at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in a low-cut burgundy Louis Vuitton dress.
    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Demi Moore walked the red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in a sequined red Giorgio Armani Privé gown with floral designs.
    Demi Moore walked the red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival in a sequined red Giorgio Armani Privé gown with floral designs.
    Neilson Barnard/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Anya Taylor-Joy at the Cannes Film Festival
    Anya Taylor-Joy at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet premiere of "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga," in a champagne-colored strapless Dior gown.
    Mike Marsland/WireImage / Getty Images
  • Meryl Streep walked the red carpet
    Meryl Streep walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in a cream-colored long-sleeve floor-length dress. 
    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images / Fox News
  • Heidi Klum on the Cannes Film Festival
    Heidi Klum on the Cannes Film Festival 2024 red carpet in an off-the-shoulder red dress designed by Lebanese designer Saiid Kobeisy.
    Cindy Ord/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Richard Gere
    Richard Gere posed at the Cannes Film Festival with his wife, Alejandra Silva, his son Homer and his co-star, Uma Thurman.
    Gisela Schober/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Greta Gerwig at the Cannes Film Festival
    Greta Gerwig at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival opening wearing a sequined dark red Saint Laurent gown.
    Gisela Schober/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Naomi Campbell
    Naomi Campbell showed off her fit body at the Cannes Film Festival in a vintage black Chanel gown with sheer paneling on the bottom.
    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Uma Thurman at the 2024 Cannes Film festival
    Uma Thurman on the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a white dress and floor-length cream coat.
    Andreas Rentz/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Anya Taylor-Joy at the Cannes Film Festival
    Anya Taylor-Joy at the Cannes Film Festival in a two-piece white Jil Sander knit jacket and skirt combo.
    Christophe Simon/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Greta Gerwig at the "Furiasa: A Mad Max Saga" premiere red carpet
    Greta Gerwig at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a custom, figure-hugging red Armani Privé gown with a plunging neckline and bejeweled straps.
    Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
    Chris Hemsworth wearing a white shirt with a white suit jacket and black bottoms at the Cannes Film Festival with wife Elsa Pataky, who was wearing a black gown with a plunging neckline.
    Sameer Al-Doumy/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
    Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons on the red carpet at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. Dunst wore a black dress with a bow in her hair, and Plemons wore a black tuxedo.
    Gisela Schober/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Eva Longoria walked the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet
    Eva Longoria walked the 2024 Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a figure-hugging Elie Saab halter dress with a plunging neckline.
    Gisela Schober/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jane Fonda at the Cannes Film Festival
    Jane Fonda at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 wearing a bedazzled black Elie Saab jumpsuit with a V-neckline and a leopard print coat. 
    Gisela Schober/Getty Images / Getty Images
