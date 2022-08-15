Olivia Newton-John honored by The Chicks with 'Hopelessly Devoted to You' cover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chicks honored the late Olivia Newton-John during Saturday night's show in Washington.

"We lost a worldwide sweetheart last week, Olivia Newton-John," a member of the band said before performing a rendition of "Hopelessly Devoted to You."

"I thought I was Olivia Newton-John from like 4 to 12, and then I just wished I was Olivia Newton-John," she continued. "So we worked up today at soundcheck a little Olivia Newton-John song."

Lead singer Natalie Maines sang the ballad while the crowd joined in.

Newton-John's death was announced Aug. 8 by her husband, John Easterling.

John Travolta and other celebrities paid tribute to "Grease" star Olivia Newton-John following the announcement.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," Travolta wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the actress. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"

Michael Tucci who played Sonny, told Fox News Digital, "Olivia was special, she was a treasure to me and my family. An incredibly sweet and gracious person to everyone she encountered. I grieve for her family, and for John (Travolta)."

Didi Conn, who starred as Frenchy, said, "She signed her letters ‘Love and Light.' And that’s who she was- filled with so much love and light and generosity. She was not just a cancer survivor- she called herself a THRIVER! Her honesty about her disease moved her to raise millions for the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Center in Melbourne, Australia. Her beautiful soul is shining right into my heart now and always!"

Newton-John had been diagnosed with stage four metastatic breast cancer in 2017.

"Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer," a statement made on Newton-John's social media at the time of her death read.

"Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation."