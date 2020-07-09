Olivia Jade returns to Instagram with sultry selfies in puffer jacket

Lori Loughlin's daughter made a rare appearance on Instagram this week.

Olivia Jade Giannulli, 20, returned to the social media platform on Wednesday to give fans a glimpse at what she was up to at home in quarantine.

In a pair of snaps shared to her Instagram Story, the beauty influencer shared selfies wearing a blue and white ombre puffer jacket designed by Shadow Hill. She admitted it was an interesting thing to throw on considering it's summertime in Los Angeles, Calif., where she lives with her mom, dad, Mossimo Giannulli, and sister, Isabella Rose, 21.

"@shadowhill if it wasn't 80 degrees I'd be wearing this rn," she wrote with her tongue sticking out.

The second mirror selfie showed Olivia in the same pose but revealing off a bit more of her exposed leg. She did not appear to be wearing pants but was sporting a white crop top underneath the oversized coat.

The post comes nearly a month after Olivia Jade was called out online for her comments on using her "white privilege" to combat racism. In a post on her Instagram Story, Giannulli committed to calling out racist acts as thousands of demonstrators took to the streets across the nation to protest the death of George Floyd.

With that exception, the YouTube personality has remained mum on social media, for the most part, over the last year, which is likely due to her parents' ongoing college admissions scandal. Back in May, the married couple changed their former not guilty pleas to guilty, following a plea agreement that would see them serve time in prison.

Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and to honest services wire and mail fraud.

Per the terms of their agreement, Loughlin would serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, meanwhile, would serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

Olivia's parents are scheduled for official sentencing on Aug. 21 at 2:30 p.m. for Loughlin and 11:00 a.m. for Giannulli.