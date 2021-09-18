Olivia Jade claims dancing is 'way harder' than she thought as she prepares for 'Dancing with the Stars'

Olivia Jade revealed dancing is actually "way harder" than she ever thought it was as she prepares for the 30th season of "Dancing with the Stars."

Olivia Jade, daughter of Lori Loughlin, will be partnered with Val Chmerkovskiy for the show.

"I would not consider myself a dancer by any means, but it's so much more work than you really anticipate with the dedication and the patience you have to have with yourself," Olivia Jade, 21, told People magazine.

"The pros make it look so effortless and easy, but once you get in there and they're really teaching you the steps, it's way harder than I ever thought. But what I will say is the pros do such a good job," she added.

The YouTuber was first linked to the show after she was spotted somewhat in disguise entering the "Dancing with the Stars" studio earlier this month.

Olivia Jade landing a spot on the dancing show is her first big break since it came to light that her parents were involved in the college admissions scandal. Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to wire fraud charges back in August of 2020.

The couple was accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.

Olivia Jade made her return to YouTube in January after taking a lengthy hiatus.

"I just want to move on and do better and move forward and come back, and do what I love, which is YouTube," she said in her welcome back video.