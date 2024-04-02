'Notting Hill' turns 25: Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant then and now

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

"Notting Hill" is officially turning 25 years old.

The iconic romantic comedy tells the story of a famous actress, Anna Scott, who starts a romantic relationship with divorcee William Thacker after they meet when she visits his bookstore.

Here is what the star-studded cast has been up to since the film's release.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts was already a two-time Academy Award nominee for her roles in "Steel Magnolias" and "Pretty Woman," and had starred in classics like "Mystic Pizza" and "My Best Friend's Wedding," before taking on the role of Anna Scott in "Notting Hill."

She went on to star in classics such as "Runaway Bride" and "Erin Brockovich," which earned her an Academy Award and BAFTA win.

Roberts later starred in "The Mexican," "Ocean's Eleven" and its sequel, "Mona Lisa Smile," and "Charlie Wilson's War." Her roles in iconic movies did not end there, as she went on to star in "Duplicity," "Valentine's Day," "Eat, Pray, Love" and "Mirror Mirror."

The actress received another Academy Award nomination when she starred in "August: Osage County," alongside Meryl Streep and Juliette Lewis, playing members of a dysfunctional family. She then starred in "The Normal Heart," "Mother's Day," "Money Monster," "Wonder" and "Ben Is Back."

She starred in her first TV series, "Homecoming," on Amazon Prime in 2018, and in another TV show, "Gaslit," in 2022. Roberts appeared alongside George Clooney, for the sixth time, in "Ticket to Paradise."

Most recently, she starred in the thriller "Leave the World Behind."

Roberts was married to Lyle Lovett from 1993 to 1995. She then married Danny Moder in July 2002, and they share three children; twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, and son Henry.

Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant was already a Golden Globe and BAFTA Award winner for his role in "Four Weddings and a Funeral," and was known for "Nine Months" and "Sense and Sensibility," before starring as William Thacker in "Notting Hill."

Shortly after starring in the movie, he starred in two other iconic romantic comedies, "Love Actually" and "Bridget Jones's Diary," and later its sequel. He went on to star in "About a Boy," Music and Lyrics" and "Cloud Atlas."

He continued to choose successful projects, starring alongside Meryl Streep in "Florence Foster Jenkins," alongside Nicole Kidman in "Paddington 2" and in "A Very British Scandal," which earned him Golden Globe, BAFTA and Emmy Award nominations.

Grant received his second Emmy nomination for his role in the miniseries "The Undoing," later starring in Netflix's "Glass Onion."

Most recently, he has starred in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" and "Wonka."

Grant famously dated Elizabeth Hurley from 1987 to 2000, and remains good friends with her. He married Anna Eberstein in 2018, and they have three kids; son John, and a daughter and second son whose names have not been released. He also has two children with Tinglan Hong, with whom he had a brief romance.

Emma Chambers

Emma Chambers mostly had small parts on television before playing Honey in "Notting Hill," a role she is most known for.

She would go on to star on the TV shows "How Do You Want Me?," "Pond Life" and "The Vicar of Dibley."

The actress married Ian Dunn in 1991, and was married to him until her death in 2018. She died following a heart attack at the age of 53.

Hugh Bonneville

Hugh Bonneville had small roles in film and television before starring as Bernie in "Notting Hill."

Later, he starred in "The Cazalets," "The Emperor's New Clothes," "Iris," which earned him a BAFTA nomination, "Man to Man" and "Courting Alex." From 2012 to 2013, he starred in "Twenty Twelve," earning two more BAFTA nominations, later starring in "Monuments Men" and "Paddington."

From 2010 to 2015, he starred as Robert Crowley in "Downton Abbey," receiving a Golden Globe, two Emmy Award and five SAG Award nominations, with two SAG Award wins. He then starred in "Paddington 2" and the films "Downton Abbey" and "Downton Abbey: A New Era."

Most recently, he starred in "The Gold," "The Greatest Auction," "Better Than Fine" and "W1A."

Bonneville married Lucinda Williams in 1998, with the couple announcing their separation in September 2023. They share a son named Felix.

Gina McKee

Gina McKee was known for her work in television, having won a BAFTA Award for her role in "Our Friends in the North," before starring as Bella in "Notting Hill."

She continued to act consistently, starring in "The Zookeeper," "Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood," "The Lost Prince," "The Forsyte Saga" and "Atonement." She appeared in various television shows, including "Missing," "The Borgias," "By Any Means" and "Hebburn," before starring in "Phantom Thread."

After appearing in a series of television shows, McKee then starred in "My Policeman" and "The End We Start From," most recently appearing in "National Theatre Live: Dear England."

McKee has been married to Kez Cary since 1989.

James Dreyfus

James Dreyfus was known for his various roles on television before playing Martin in "Notting Hill." Later, he starred in "Gimme Gimme Gimme," "Bette" and "Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London."

From 2012 to 2015, he starred in "Mount Pleasant." Most recently, he starred in "Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal" and appeared in "Supernova" and "The Kindred."

Rhys Ifans

Ryhs Ifans received a BAFTA Award nomination for his portrayal of Spike in "Notting Hill." In the years following, he starred in "The Replacements," "Vanity Fair" and "Hannibal Rising."

Later, he starred alongside Cate Blanchett in "Elizabeth: The Golden Age," and in "The Informers," "Nanny McPhee Returns," "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1" and "The Five-Year Engagement."

He then played the villain in "The Amazing Spider-Man," and appeared in "Elementary" and "Madame Bovary." From 2016 to 2019, he starred in the series, "Berlin Station," appearing in "Alice Through the Looking Glass" and "Snowden" at the same time.

Next, he starred in "Phantom of the Open," later returning to his villain role in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Most recently, he starred in "House of the Dragon," "Nyad" and "Mother Couch." He has also appeared on stage in the plays "Accidental Death of an Anarchist," "Don Juan in Soho" and "King Lear."

Tim McInnerny

Tim McInnery had appeared in various shows prior to playing Max in "Notting Hill."

He would go on to appear in many TV movies and as a guest on a number of shows throughout the early 2000s, including "Doctor Who," "Hustle" and "Midsomer Murders," before appearing in "Black Death" and "Johnny English Reborn."

He then starred in "Castles in the Sky," "Automata" and "The Comedian's Survival Guide." He later appeared in five episodes of "Game of Thrones," as well as in "Sometimes Always Never" and "Marooned Awakened."

Later, he appeared in the shows "The Serpent" and "Ten Percent," most recently starring in "One Day" and "Stromboli."

McInnery is married to Annie Gosney.

Dylan Moran

The role of Rufus the Thief in "Notting Hill" was Dylan Moran's first acting job. He went on to star in "How Do You Want Me?" "Sean of the Dead" and "Black Books," which earned him two BAFTA Awards.

He then starred in "Tristram Shandy," "The Decoy Bride," "Calvary," "Metal Heart" and "Pixie." Most recently, he appeared in episodes of "Stuck" and "The Witcher: Blood Orgin."

Moran was married to Elaine Moran from 1997 to 2022. They share two children, Siobhan and Simon.