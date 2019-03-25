Nikki Bella announces retirement from WWE: 'I just feel like I'm too old'

Nikki Bella is ready to take her career in a new direction.

The wrestling star announced her retirement from the WWE on the season finale of "Total Bellas."

The 35-year-old was at dinner with her family on the reality TV series when she began to explain how she came to his decision. She said that being a part of WWE European's intense schedule helped her realize she's ready to hang up her jersey.

“The [European] tour was good but I feel like I’m too old for the travel, the travel was really rough,” Bella explained. “I was like, 'Why am I doing this? I don’t feel good.' The girls are doing amazing things over there. I really am ready to hang up the jersey, I can say it fully.”

“Being on the European tour, I’ve had a lot of time to think. Just how my body feels, being away from my company, how time consuming this is,” she added. “It’s making me realize I am ready to fold the jersey and put it away. I’m ready to put the kicks aside and I’m ready to take Nikki Bella into a different direction.”

Bella has been in the ring for 12 years. She made her WWE debut back in 2007, her SmackDown debut in 2008 with her twin sister, Brie Bella, and has won the Divas Championship twice.

The pro athlete is going on focus on her other businesses: a clothing line, wine label and a new podcast with sister Brie.