Nicole Kidman, Demi Moore, Cameron Diaz turn heads at red carpet events: PHOTOS

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman arrived at the 2024 Governors Awards in a backless black Celine gown with a jewel encrusted halter neckline, with exposed shoulders and long sleeves.

The dress also included a thigh-high slit and a keyhole cutout on the chest. The actress kept her makeup look simple with dark eyes and a nude lip, choosing to wear her blonde hair parted down the middle with a natural wave.

She paired the look with sheer black tights, black high heels and diamond rings worn on both hands.

The "Babygirl" star also walked the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London, wearing a figure-hugging red Balenciaga dress, with a high turtleneck neckline and corset-like lace detailing down the entire back.

She paired the look with pointed red Balenciaga high-heeled shoes, keeping her accessories to a minimum, with just two diamond rings. The actress wore her hair down and parted down the middle and kept her makeup look natural.

Kidman shared on Instagram on Monday that she is one of the GQ's Men of the Year issue's cover stars, posting photos of the cover and captioning the post, "Proud to be your (wo)man of the year, @BritishGQ," and adding a heart emoji.

"Goddess Nicole, you just get more stunningly beautiful with time!" one fan wrote in the comments section of the post, while another added "You are indeed the most (GORGEOUS) lady ever."

Selma Blair

Selma Blair walked the red carpet at the Media Access Awards wearing a strapless black jumpsuit with sparkling white detailing on the chest, wide-legged bottoms and a large black bow on the hips.

The "Cruel Intentions" star was pictured with a black cane, which she has been using for support since getting diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2018.

She wore her short blonde hair down and parted in the middle and kept her makeup look simple with a dark lip.

Blair was also spotted on the red carpet at the Elle Women in Hollywood celebration, this time in a simple white off-the-shoulder gown.

The actress accessorized the look with a black purse and black high heels, in addition to a diamond bracelet, a few diamond rings and small diamond hoop earrings.

Her blonde hair was worn in a messy updo with her bangs sweeping the side of her face.

Kristin Chenoweth

Kristin Chenoweth wore a bright red strapless jumpsuit with a corseted bodice and structured neckline when she walked the red carpet at the premiere of her latest Netflix movie, "Our Little Secret."

The star paired the look with pointed red high heel shoes, multiple rings on each hand, as well as oversized dangly earrings, and wore her blonde hair in a '60s inspired half-up, half-down look.

"You look so good in red, absolutely stunning!" one fan wrote in the comments section of her Instagram post featuring photos from the premiere. "THIS DIVAAA!!! love this look queen," another fan added, while a third chimed in with "CHENO YOU LOOK SOOO BEAUTIFUL."

Demi Moore

"Girl's night out at the Governors Awards," Demi Moore captioned an Instagram post, featuring photos of her at the Governors Awards in a strapless black Givenchy mini dress with fabric flowing down from her chest to the floor on either side of her body, creating a small train behind her.

The "Indecent Proposal" star paired the look with black high heels, diamond rings and bracelets, a layered diamond statement necklace and big dangly diamond earrings with emerald stones included.

"You are such a gorgeous powerful petite little angel," her daughter Scout wrote in the comments section, while her other daughter, Talulah, also showed her mom support, writing, "So hot omg."

Moore was also photographed on the red carpet at the Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration event in a gold Ralph Lauren floor-length dress, which she paired with dangly gold earrings and gold rings.

The actress attended the event as one of the nine female honorees, who were selected for helping to shape the world of television, film, music and other aspects of the industry. She was introduced onstage by her co-stars from the epic girl-power movie, "Now and Then," Melanie Griffith, Rosie O'Donnell and Rita Wilson, and she spoke about how hard it is to be a woman in Hollywood.

"Every challenge, every moment of self-doubt is an opportunity that’s led me to discover my own value, my strength, and resilience," she said on stage. "And I am grateful for every moment, especially the hard ones, because they have given me the chance to grow and redefine myself and continue to move forward."

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence showed off her growing baby bump when she walked the red carpet at the Governors Awards in a skin-tight brown dress.

The actress paired the look with a gold clutch and a few gold rings. Her glam included heavy eye makeup with thick winged eyeliner and burgundy lipstick, and she wore her hair in an elegant up-do, with her bangs framing her face.

Lawrence is already a mother to her 2-year-old son, Cy, who she shares with husband, Cooke Moroney, and announced her pregnancy with baby number two in October.

Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie turned the Governors Awards into a family affair, bringing her 16-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt, as her date. The star wore a vintage sleeveless gown designed by The Knit Vintage, which featured layered ruffles and different shades of yellow.

The actress wore her long hair in a half-up, half-down look, with a few front pieces left down to frame her face. She accessorized the look with a few rings, a statement necklace and dangly earrings.

Jolie's son kept it classic in a black-and-white suit and bow tie.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson continued her minimal makeup trend when she walked the red carpet at the Governors Awards in a loose-fitting black long-sleeve Georgio Armani dress with a high neckline.

In addition to going the minimalistic route with her makeup, Anderson also did not pair the dress with many accessories, wearing sheer black shoes and a black purse. The "Baywatch" star wore her hair in a loose up-do, with the front pieces left out to frame her face.

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz looked chic when she walked the red carpet at the Elle Women in Hollywood Celebration in a black Ralph Lauren dress with a long sleeve sequined top and a flowing skirt with a belt separating the two sections.

The actress, who is making her Hollywood comeback after many years away from the spotlight, paired the look with black tights and black high heels, keeping her accessories to a minimum. She wore her long blonde hair in loose curls with a bold red lip.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande channeled another one of Glinda the Good Witch's iconic looks from the Broadway musical, when she wore a custom yellow Ralph Lauren dress, which featured a long flowing train and a wrap around her shoulders, while attending the London premiere of "Wicked."

The actress paired the look with a number of accessories, including a diamond necklace, diamond rings and diamond earrings, as well as a pair of yellow-hued sunglasses. When it comes to makeup, Grande wore heavy black winged eyeliner, shimmering eye shadow and a shiny nude lip.

"My fave premiere look of the press tour," one fan wrote in the comments section of an Instagram post shared by Grande from the premiere. "The slay never ends," another added, while many commented that her look was "stunning."

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet walked the red carpet at the Governors Awards in an oversized black suit featuring white floral embellishments.

She paired the look with black shoes and gold jewelry. The "Titanic" actress wore her hair in a middle-part bun, and wore a makeup look featuring a smokey eye and a nude lip.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning walked the red carpet at the Governors Awards in a bejeweled sheer mint green Valentino gown.

The dress featured a plunging neckline and was paired with a matching cape. She also wore two sizable diamond rings, as well as a dangling statement necklace.

She wore her hair in a slight side-part with the bottoms curled and let the dazzling dress do all the talking with a muted makeup look, featuring just a pink lip and lightly winged eyeliner.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet at the Governors Awards wearing an intricately beaded sheer Zuhair Murad gown with a black cape and long flowing train.

She accessorized the look with a black clutch, diamond rings and a pair of earrings. The star wore her hair in a bouncy blowout parted down the middle, and wore a dramatic makeup look featuring winged eyeliner, bold lashes and a nude lip.

The actress posted photos from the evening on her Instagram, and fans were quick to show their approval of her look. "Ahh Gorgeous!! Love this look! Congrats mama! Love you!" one fan wrote, while another added, "What an absolute GODDESS you are!!!"