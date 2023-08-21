Kristin Chenoweth mourns death of biological mother: 'The ten plus years I knew her were magic'

Kristin Chenoweth is honoring her biological mother after her death.

The actress, 55, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news of her passing, while including an emotional tribute alongside images of her mother, Lynn, throughout her life.

"The angel that brought me into this world has passed. Her name is Lynn. Aka Mamalynn. The ten plus years I knew her were magic," Chenoweth began her tribute.

Included in the carousel of images are a few snaps of the mother-daughter duo together over the past decade.

The Tony Award-winner continued, "So many things became clear to me about myself when I met her and came to really know her. Those of us who knew her loved her light. Her love of music and all things artistic. An artist herself!"

"The mother of beautiful Jennifer and darling Chris. Man she loved her kids! In her belly, I became fans of Stevie Ray and Jimmie Vaughan, Doyle Bramhall, Jimi Hendrix, and, of course, Billy Ethridge - my bio dad. The two of them gave me the innate artistic ability I have today," she added.

"Mamalynn prayed for me every year on my birthday, hoping I was having the most perfect life, which of course, I was. I snuck away and prayed for her too, wishing that someday I would be allowed tell her ‘thank you.’ Which I did on 12/12/12. A beautiful day! We didn’t leave anything unsaid in the end," Chenoweth continued.

"I will miss her till the end of my days. But then, I will fly into the sky, where she will be waiting to greet me, and she will say, ‘start singing Babygirl!’ And I will. RIP Mamalynn," she concluded.

Chenoweth's famous friends left heartfelt notes in her comment section.

Reese Witherspoon wrote, "What a beautiful tribute. Sing her song, babygirl," adding a red heart emoji.

Selma Blair wrote, "Love," with a yellow heart.

Rita Wilson added, "Kristin, I’m so sorry for your loss. What a blessing you got to know each other over these past years. And that she got to know you. Your gratitude in this tribute is so bright and clear. Love you. May her memory be eternal."

Chenoweth spoke on Fox Nation about her adoption story, revealing that she was adopted at five days old and has since been grounded in her faith.

In 2022, Chenoweth was a guest on the "Today" show, where she shared that her adoptive parents never "surprised" her with her adoption story.

"They always said, 'The lady that had you in her belly could not take care of you the way she wanted to, and she loved you so much.'"