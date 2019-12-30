Nicole Kidman celebrates daughter Faith's birthday with adorable throwback pic

Nicole Kidman just shared an adorable throwback pic with daughter Faith Margaret in celebration of her 9th birthday.

The “Eyes Wide Shut” actress, 52, took to Instagram on Sunday to upload a photo set that featured a throwback of a youthful Kidman holding up daughter Faith as a baby. The following photo shows off a mouth-watering chocolate cake with several candles placed upon it that reads, “Happy 9th Birthday Faith.”

“Our baby girl is now 9! We love you so much precious precious girl. Happy birthday Faith! xx ❤️🎂,” Kidman wrote in the post.

Several of Kidman’s famous friends took to the comments to wish the youngster a happy birthday.

“Stunning!! Happy Birthday Faith!” “Legally Blonde” actress Reese Witherspoon wrote with an accompanying heart emoji.

"Gorgeous 💖💖💖," said model Naomi Campbell.

“What a model,” Gwyneth Paltrow added.

Kidman shares Faith with popular country star Keith Urban, 52. Urban and the “Bombshell” actress married in June 2006 and recently celebrated their 13-year wedding anniversary this past summer. They share daughters Sunday Rose, 11 and Faith Margaret, 9, while Kidman also has daughter Isabella, 27 and son Connor, 24, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

Earlier this year, Kidman shared a heartwarming story of the moment she knew that Urban was the one she wanted to marry and settle down with.

Speaking to People magazine at the time, the star talked about a time back in 2005 after she’d only recently met Urban at an event in Los Angeles. The duo grew closer in the following months before the country singer made a grand, romantic gesture to prove his affection.

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” she told the outlet. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.’”

