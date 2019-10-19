Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrate Hindu holiday Karva Chauth together

Nick Jonas melted hearts with an inspiring message about his wife, Priyanka Chopra, on social media.

The singer, 26, was observing Karva Chauth on Thursday, a Hindu holiday, with Chopra who is Indian. For the holiday, married women fast from sunrise to sunset to encourage the safety and health of their spouses.

"My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way," Jonas wrote on Instagram.

"She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!" he added.

Chopra posted a similar photo on her Instagram.

"Karwa chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I’ll always remember! @nickjonas #karwachauth," she wrote.

The couple married last winter in a lavish wedding in India that honored both the bride and groom's heritages.

“We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us,” the actress told People magazine at the time. “It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”

As for what they're planning for their one-year anniversary, Chopra insisted she has no idea.

"I don't know [what we're going to do for our anniversary]," she admitted to ET earlier this month.

"I asked and I was told, 'Why do you ask so many questions?' I was like, 'OK, you plan it.' But I was just [wondering] what are we going to do and he was just like, 'Don't ask.' So I said, OK."