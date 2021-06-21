Nick Cannon's rumored girlfriend Alyssa Scott seemingly confirms she's pregnant with star's 7th baby

Nick Cannon seems to have another child on the way.

The "Wild 'N Out" star’s rumored girlfriend, model Alyssa Scott, seemed to confirm that Cannon, 40, is the father of her yet-to-be-born child in an Instagram post on Sunday.

The star shared a photo of herself wearing a black and blue dress. Also in the photo was a man who seemed to be Cannon – though his face was turned away from the camera, lovingly caressing the model’s baby bump.

"Celebrating you today," Scott wrote over the image.

Cannon was not tagged in the image, though the tattoos on the unidentified man’s back and arms seem to match Cannon’s ink.

No due date for Scott’s baby has been shared, though, in a June 14 Instagram post, the star signified that she’s in "the final days" of her pregnancy.

Rumors that the two were expecting a child together began in May when Scott said on Instagram that she planned to name her baby Zen S. Cannon, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Reps for Canon did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment while reps for Scott could not immediately be reached.

Just days ago, the rapper and actor welcomed twin sons with Abby De La Rosa.

De La Rosa announced their birth on Wednesday on Instagram, sharing a video of her cradling her newborns. She revealed in the post that the boys are named Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon.

Furthermore, Cannon and his now-ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell welcomed a daughter in December 2020. In an Instagram post, Bell said that the baby was named Powerful Queen Cannon.

"The best gift ever we have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!!!" Bell captioned a series of family photos at the time. "Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas."

"So much more to share," Bell said. "All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD."

The two also share a 3-year-old son, Golden.

The "Masked Singer" host also famously shares 9-year-old twins Morocco and Monroe with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.