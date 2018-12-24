Nick Cannon visits Chicago prison for Christmas before celebrating with Mariah Carey and kids

Nick Cannon visited inmates at a Chicago prison for Christmas before celebrating with his children.

"Inside with my guys Today! Cook County! In Chicago Trying to bring a few smiles for the holidays," Cannon, 38, wrote on Instagram over the weekend. "Don't forget about our family locked down in the system #Solid."

In addition to visiting prisoners, the "Wildin' Out" host also stopped to see family members of those whose lives were lost to violence in his hometown.

He told Wendy Williams earlier this month that he'd spend Dec. 23 deliver gifts to an orphanage in Haiti before flying to see his children — 7-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, who he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and one-year-old Golden, his son with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell.

Carey and the twins, affectionately dubbed Dem Babies, will celebrate in Aspen, Colo., while Bell will be in Los Angeles with Golden.

Early Christmas Eve, an understandably exhausted Cannon posted a selfie with daughter Monroe in Aspen with the caption, "When your daughter catches the rare occasion of you sleeping! 'Daddy, I thought you don't ever sleep?' #MissMonroe."