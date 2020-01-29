NFL Super Bowl LIV performance preview plus a look back at past halftime shows

We’re mere days away from kicking off the big game and nothing says super Sunday like the spectacular performances that will accompany the matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Here's everything you need to know about the scheduled performances taking place on one of sports' biggest days.

For starters, pop music star Demi Lovato will open the contest by performing our nation’s anthem.

Despite this being Lovato’s first-ever appearance at the big game, the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress isn’t exactly a stranger to opening big-time sporting events. Lovato, 27, has opened an NFL Thanksgiving Thursday game in 2008, Game 5 of the MLB World Series in 2011, Game 4 of the MLB World Series in 2012, Game 4 of the MLB World Series in 2015 and she even graced the ring when Conor McGregor boxed Floyd Mayweather in 2017.

Past anthem singers have included the likes of Gladys Knight, Pink, Luke Bryan, Lady Gaga, Idina Menzel, Renée Fleming, Alicia Keys, Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Hudson, Jordin Sparks as well as Aaron Neville and Billy Joel – who have both performed it twice in big games.

However, during the four-hour FOX pre-game show, fans will see performances by a number of big-name artists, including DJ Khaled, Pitbull and Yolanda Adams.

Miami native Khaled was tapped to be the first sideline performer, which will see the “We the Best” head honcho blazing the DJ booth and playing pre-selected songs by each team while the players warm up.

Next, rapper Pitbull, also known as Mr. 305, will perform his smash hit “Get Ready” and country music stars Dan and Shay will also treat fans to a performance of “Tequila.”

Additionally, in a tradition that started with the Big Game 43 in 2009, gospel legend and four-time Grammy-winner Yolanda Adams will give her rendition of “America the Beautiful” with help from the Children’s Boys Chorus of Miami before the national anthem is sung by Lovato.

Immediately following the first-half, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will hit the worldwide stage for their anticipated halftime act. Lopez said in January she had high hopes for the performance.

“I cannot tease or reveal, but we are rehearsing,” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight. “I started in December, now it's crunch time. We're all coming back, we're all excited. It's going to be a great show, what can I tell you? We're going to try to give the best Super Bowl ever.”

Jay-Z's Roc Nation company is co-producing the halftime show. The big game and halftime show will air live on FOX and broadcast in 180 countries.

Last year, Maroon 5 headlined the Super Bowl halftime show from the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, with Travis Scott and Outkast’s Big Boi also performing. In prior years, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, and Bruno Mars have taken the coveted stage.

