New actors who stepped into iconic roles for 'Mean Girls' remake and those who returned 20 years later

The start of 2024 brought a new rendition of "Mean Girls" to the big screen, 20 years after the original film was released. After the original movie was released in 2004, based off the self-help book, "Queen Bees and Wannabes," it took many years for the plot to emerge once again, this time as a musical. The musical first hit the stage in Washington, D.C., in 2017 before opening on Broadway the following year.

The 2024 rendition of the classic film is based off the musical. The musical follows the original movie's plot quite closely, so the main storyline of the 2024 film shares many similarities to the original, with a musical twist.

Being that the two movies follow the same story, there wasn't a lot of room for the original actors to join the cast, but there were a couple that returned to their beloved roles. The 2024 film brings plenty of fresh new faces to the story, with many of the young cast members at the beginning of their careers in Hollywood.

Take a look at the main cast of "Mean Girls" from 2004 and 2024.

Regina George

2004: Rachel McAdams

Rachel McAdams emerged as the Queen of the Plastics in the original "Mean Girls" film. This was a breakthrough role for McAdams, who would go on to create a long and successful career for herself in Hollywood.

The same year "Mean Girls" was released, McAdams was part of another movie with a completely opposite mood: "The Notebook" with Ryan Gosling.

2024: Reneé Rapp

Reneé Rapp may be new to playing George on-screen, but the character is no stranger to her.

Rapp played George on Broadway from 2019 to 2020. As for her movie roles, the new film is her biggest to date. One other show she is known for is "The Sex Lives of College Girls."

Prior to "Mean Girls," Rapp was known more for her music than her acting. After playing George on Broadway, she released her first EP, "Everything To Everyone," in 2022 and her first full-length album, "Snow Angel," in 2023.

Cady Heron

2004: Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay Lohan played the awkward, geeky new girl from Africa in the original "Mean Girls" movie.

Lohan was part of multiple wildly successful remakes that really put her on the map leading up to this classic film. She played both twin sisters in "The Parent Trap" in 1998, a remake of the 1961 film. She did many TV movies for Disney, including the hit "Freaky Friday" in 2003, based on the original 1976 film.

Hot off "Freaky Friday," Lohan was in "Mean Girls," a movie directed by Mark Waters, with whom she also worked on the successful Disney film.

2024: Angourie Rice

Australian actress Angourie Rice plays Cady Heron in the 2024 remake. Before taking on this leading role, Rice played Betty, the short-term girlfriend of Ned in "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

Karen Smith

2004: Amanda Seyfried

"Mean Girls" served as a breakthrough role for young Amanda Seyfried who went on to find a lot of success in movies and television shows across genres after playing Karen Smith.

After playing Smith, Seyfried went on to take roles in many musical movies, like "Mamma Mia!" in 2008 and its 2018 sequel, as well as "Les Misérables," in which she played Cosette, in 2012. Seyfried also starred in the romantic drama "Dear John" in 2010, "Mank" in 2020 and the show "The Crowded Room" in 2023.

2024: Avantika Vandanapu

Avantika Vandanapu is Smith in the new "Mean Girls" movie. Vandanapu is the star and executive producer of "A Crown of Wishes" series that she sold to Disney+, according to her website.

Her breakout role was in the 2022 Disney Channel movie "Spin."

Gretchen Wieners

2004: Lacey Chabert

In 2004, Gretchen Wieners was played by Lacey Chabert. Gretchen, a loyal friend to George (for most of the movie anyway), played a young Cosette in "Les Misérables" on Broadway for two years.

Her debut on the big screen was in "Lost and Space" in 1998.

2024: Bebe Wood

Bebe Wood is Gretchen Wieners in the 2024 movie. She has done a lot of TV work over the years, like in "The Real O'Neals," "The New Normal" and "Love, Victor."

Her movie experience has been minimal so far, with three movie credits to her name, including the 2024 musical movie.

Aaron Samuels

2004: Jonathan Bennett

Aaron Samuels, the old boyfriend of George's and new boyfriend of Heron's, was first played by Jonathan Bennett in 2004.

Beyond his role in "Mean Girls," Bennett is known for being in "Cheaper by the Dozen 2" and the television show "Awkward."

At the end of January 2024, Bennett begins his debut run on Broadway in "Spamalot."

2024: Christopher Briney

Christopher Briney jumped from one heartthrob to another with his newest role.

Briney doesn't have a lot of acting credit to his name yet, but he grew a large fan base after playing Conrad Fisher in the show "The Summer I Turned Pretty."

Janis

2004: Lizzy Caplan

Characters Janis and Damian are a favored duo in the "Mean Girls" franchise. Janis first emerged in 2004 with Lizzy Caplan taking on the role. "Mean Girls" is one of Caplan's most notable roles, but she can also be found in movies like "Cloverfield," "Hot Tub Time Machine" and "The Night Before."

2024: Auli'i Cravalho

You may recognize the voice of Janis' character in the 2024 film as the actress Auli'i Cravalho, who was also the voice of animated character Moana in 2016.

Damian

2004: Daniel Franzese

Damian, the character behind the quotable line, "She doesn't even go here," was first spoken by Daniel Franzese when he played the role in 2004.

Another movie Franzese is known for is "Bully," which came before "Mean Girls" in 2001.

2024: Jaquel Spivey

Jaquel Spivey marked his first movie with "Mean Girls" in 2024. Before this, he was on Broadway where he performed in "A Strange Loop" in 2022.

Cady's Mom

2004: Ana Gasteyer

Although both "Mean Girls" movies mainly revolve around teenagers, there are a few appearances from mothers.

George's mom was first played by Ana Gasteyer in 2004. Gasteyer was mainly known for her work on "Saturday Night Live."

2024: Jenna Fischer

Jenna Fischer steps into the role in 2024. Fischer has been in many projects over the years, with her most popular role as Pam Beesly in "The Office."

Regina's mom

2004: Amy Poehler

George's mom, the self-proclaimed "cool mom," was first played by Amy Poehler. Poehler, known for movies and television shows like "Parks and Recreation," "Saturday Night Live," "Baby Mama" and "Inside Out," has been friends and co-workers with "Mean Girls" writer and star Tina Fey for many years.

2024: Busy Philipps

Busy Philipps is the one cheering her daughter and friends on during the school talent show in the 2024 movie.

Philipps has lots of comedy work under her belt in movies like "White Chicks" and "He's Just Not That Into You."

Ms. Norbury

2004 and 2024: Tina Fey

As the writer of both movies, it comes as no surprise that Tina Fey is a part of both films. In the classic and the remake, she plays high school teacher Ms. Nobury.

Fey is known for her work in comedy shows like "Saturday Night Live" and "30 Rock," a show of her creation.

Principal Duvall

2004 and 2024: Tim Meadows

Tim Meadows, another "Saturday Night Live" star, went back to his role as North Shore principal for the 2024 film.

Fey and Meadows fit into the cast of the new movie more easily than the younger actors of the original film, as they were both in adult-aged roles in 2004.