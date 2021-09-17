Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

NeNe Leakes looks unrecognizable in new Instagram photo

This was the first photo that Leakes posted since her late husband, Gregg, died on September 1st

By Francesca Bacardi | New York Post
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 17 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for September 17

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

NeNe Leakes’ latest Instagram photo has people talking — and not because of its caption.

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum shared a selfie in which she looks completely unrecognizable, seemingly because of whatever filter she used. While the caption says she’s "pushing thru" since the death of her husband, Gregg Leakes, the commenters mainly focused on her look.

"NOOOOOOOO!!!!! Where is Ne Ne?" asked one follower.

Nene Leakes with her late Husband Gregg Leakes who died on September 1st, 2021 from colon cancer.

Nene Leakes with her late Husband Gregg Leakes who died on September 1st, 2021 from colon cancer. (Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

‘RHOA’ STAR NENE LEAKES’ HUSBAND GREGG LEAKES, DEAD FROM COLON CANCER AT 66

"Who is this in the picture?" asked another. "That’s not nene?"

"Nene this picture scared me," commented one fan. "I didn’t recognize you. All love" 

CLICK TO VIEW THE PICTURE

"I’m sorry but this is the strangest picture ! Who is that ? What happened?" asked another.

Perhaps the answer lay in her Instagram Stories, where Leakes opened up about her grief while using the same filter. In the top corner of some of her videos where she failed to crop out a logo, Asian symbols and the word "cam" can be seen, giving away her filter of choice.

‘RHOA’ STAR NENE LEAKES’ HUSBAND GREGG LEAKES REMEMBERED AS A BEACON WHO BROUGHT CAST TOGETHER AMID TENSION

It also appears Leakes, 53, noticed the more negative discussion taking place in her feed because she chose to limit the comments on the photo.

Nene Leakes attends The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening at The Linnethia Lounge on May 28, 2021 in Duluth, Georgia.

Nene Leakes attends The Linnethia Lounge Grand Opening at The Linnethia Lounge on May 28, 2021 in Duluth, Georgia. (Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The Bravolebrity, who notably has blond hair again, took to her Stories to explain her transformation decision.

"So I played in dark hair long enough. Now that I’m having to adjust to my new life. My new normal. I thought I’d go back to blonde," she began, before diving into how her support system is keeping her distracted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I have a whole group of people that’s coming to my house everyday doing different stuff with me. So. Trying to keep my mind off of… you know. Events that recently happened," she shared. "Love you guys. I’m OK and I’m pushing through."

This story first appeared in the New York Post

Gregg lost his battle with colon cancer on Sept. 1 at age 66.

Trending