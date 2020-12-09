Neil Young drops lawsuit against Donald Trump over use of his music at campaign events

Neil Young seems to have dropped his legal suit against Donald Trump for using his music at campaign events.

In August, the singer and songwriter finally sued the Trump 2020 campaign for copyright infringement after the president repeatedly ignored calls from the rocker to stop using his music at events, which he said gave people the incorrect idea that he supports the Republican’s agenda.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the suit was dismissed by Young with prejudice, which means it cannot be renewed. The outlet notes that this typically means that a settlement has been reached, but neither side has publicly addressed the situation yet.

Representatives for Young did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

The notice of dismissal came on the same day in which Trump was due in court to respond to Young’s claims.

Two songs were specifically cited in the suit, “Rockin’ in the Free World” and “Devil’s Sidewalk." The campaign's use of "Rockin'" was cited by Young in a previous statement as a reason for potential legal action. The suit claimed that the songs have been used regularly at campaign events, including the highly-publicized June rally in Tulsa, Okla.

The musician denied suing in an effort to "disrespect the rights and opinions of American citizens, who are free to support the candidate of their choosing," per the suit.

“However," it added, “plaintiff in good conscience cannot allow his music to be used as a ‘theme song' for a divisive, un-American campaign of ignorance and hate."

Since Trump's first campaign, Young has been very vocal about his opposition to his music being used at such events, the suit said.

"The campaign has willfully ignored plaintiff's telling it not to play the songs and willfully proceeded to play the songs despite its lack of a license," the suit alleged.

Young previously complained about the Trump campaign using the same song at least twice before – in 2018 and 2015.

After Young complained in 2015, then-Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told Fox News the campaign had legally secured rights to use the Young song.

“Through a licensing agreement with ASCAP, Mr. Trump’s campaign paid for and obtained the legal right to use Neil Young’s recording of ‘Rockin' in the Free World,’” Lewandowski said at the time. “Nevertheless, there are plenty of other songs to choose from. Despite Neil’s differing political views, Mr. Trump likes him very much.”

