NBC, ABC, CBS evening newscasts ignore Trump’s executive order to promote free speech on college campuses

President Trump on Thursday signed an executive order to promote free speech on college campuses by threatening colleges with the loss of federal research funding if they do not protect those rights, but the big three network evening newscasts did not find the action newsworthy enough to include in their lineups.

“It wasn’t something that enthused the liberal broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, and, NBC) so they omitted it from their evening broadcasts,” conservative watchdog group Media Research Center analyst Nicholas Fondacaro wrote.

TRUMP SIGNS EXECUTIVE ORDER TO PROMOTE FREE SPEECH ON COLLEGE CAMPUSES

“NBC Nightly News” found time for segments on anticipation for the Mueller report, Boeing, a feature on the opioid epidemic, CVS’s decision to sell CBD products, a decades-old cold case, drama surrounding allegations that a figure skater deliberately injured an opponent, a “Game of Thrones” star’s health scare and former FBI director James Comey’s thoughts on the Mueller report.

ABC’s “World News Tonight” managed an update on safety features of Boeing jets, watchdogs “bracing for the Mueller report,” a weather-related car crash, air quality around Houston, the indictment of a law enforcement official and that latest Facebook security concerns, in addition to the same “Game of Thrones” and figure skating stories.

CBS’ “Evening News” also prioritized the Boeing story, along with segments on flooding in Nebraska, the crash-test ratings of pickup trucks, New Zealand gun control laws, a warning from the top Marine general regarding troops along the Southern border, Trump’s recent comments regarding Israel, an “unprecedented” flood season and a segment on living with a drug addiction.

Trump had announced that such an order was forthcoming at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month, where he said the directive would require colleges and universities to support free speech in exchange for federal research dollars.

White House officials declined to provide specific examples about how universities could lose funding, and said implementation details will be finalized in coming months.

Fox News’ Adam Shaw contributed to this report.