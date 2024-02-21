Natalie Portman says AI could put her out of a job 'soon': ‘There’s a good chance'

Natalie Portman has some mixed feelings about artificial intelligence.

In her new interview with Vanity Fair for its annual Hollywood issue, the "Star Wars" star was asked if she felt the technology was a threat to her livelihood.

"I don’t know about ‘threat’ because it just feels like it’s another form that’s going to exist, which is always interesting for art, and who knows where it will take us," she said.

"But sure, there’s a good chance I won’t have a job soon," she added.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Portman had no specifics on dealing with the worry over AI, saying, "We’ll figure it out when it happens, I guess."

The "May December" star is among a growing number of stars expressing concern over AI and its impact on Hollywood.

Earlier this month, "Silver Spoons" star Ricky Schroder spoke with Fox News Digital about his concerns over AI, particularly the growing threat of AI-generated pornography.

"I'm not an expert on AI, but I'm concerned about people that want to make pornographic images using AI that look like real people," he said. "I think that that's a dangerous road to go down."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Candace Cameron Bure, the chief content officer of Great American Family, told Fox News Digital she has "no intention" of using AI to make movies on the channel.

"I'll be keeping my eye on it for sure," she said this month. "I think it's something that's a little frightening to me ... at the core of it. However, we are using wonderful writers to write our movies, and I have no intention of using or touching AI when it comes to our filmmaking and writing scripts."

Other stars are more curious about the technology.

Last September, "America’s Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel told Fox News Digital he’s "embracing" the technology.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I think as long as we have the right to kind of own and profit off of images and material that we have either prompted or looks like us, then there is no problem with AI," he said.

He also compared its advancement to the impact television had on entertainment, saying, ""I think AI is what television became."

AI also divided Hollywood last year during the actors' and writers' strikes.

After months of deadlock and negotiation, the WGA, the writers union, ended its strike in September with some regulations in place over AI's use in writing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to WGA's website, "AI can’t write or rewrite literary material, and AI-generated material will not be considered source material under the MBA, meaning that AI-generated material can’t be used to undermine a writer’s credit or separated rights."

SAG-AFTRA, the actors' guild, ended its strike in November.

According to a summary of the new contract on the union’s website, employers must obtain "clear and conspicuous" consent from performers before creating "digital replicas" of them for a project and pay them for the time they would have otherwise worked in person.