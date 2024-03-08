Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied finalize divorce after 11 years together, rumors of infidelity

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are officially divorced.

The "May December" actress filed for divorce in July 2023, and it was finalized in February, a representative for Portman confirmed to People magazine. Portman and Millepied's divorce was made official in France, where the former couple reside with their children.

Portman and Millepied separated last year, but kept the news quiet amid speculation of infidelity.

"It was initially really tough for her, but her friends rallied around her and helped get her through the worst of it," a friend of the couple told People magazine.

"Natalie is coming out of a really tough and painful year, but she's come out the other side of it stronger and is finding joy in her family, friends and work."

Portman's marital status has been questioned since February 2023, when a French outlet published that Millepied had had an affair.

The alleged affair was "short-lived" and "over" by June 2023, a source told People.

"He knows he made an enormous mistake, and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together," the insider said.

Portman recently acknowledged all the speculation surrounding her marriage and explained she has "no desire" to contribute to the narrative.

"It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it," she told Vanity Fair.

Millepied and Portman met on the set of "Black Swan" in 2009. The choreographer had been hired to teach the actress ballet for the filming of the movie. By the time the horror film wrapped, Millepied and Portman were an item.

They married in 2012 and share two children: Aleph and Amalia.

"Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children," the source told People magazine. "She and Ben really love their kids and are equally focused on being the best co-parents they can be. Nothing is more important."

Portman splits her time between Los Angeles and Paris, which she refers to as "complementary" cities.

"I lead a very non-Hollywood life in LA. I live on the east side. I have some friends who are in the entertainment industry, but many friends who are not, and we don’t do industry things when we hang out," Portman told Vanity Fair. "We’re not going to Hollywood parties, we’re having dinners at home in the backyard."

"I actually found that living there made my experience of LA much less ‘Hollywood,’" she added. "When I would visit, it would only be for work, and I’d be staying somewhere in Beverly Hills, and I’d be having industry meetings and going to industry parties. Living there made my experience much more rounded and appreciative of all the city has to offer, from nature to the arts, food to music, and of course, the people."

