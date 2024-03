Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Natalie Portman may be giving a hint about her relationship status.

The "May December" star posted a photo of herself on Instagram, holding up the book "Heartburn" by Nora Ephron, the screenwriter behind classics like "When Harry Met Sally."

The book was inspired by Ephron’s marital troubles with her second husband, Carl Bernstein, including his affair with the daughter of a former British prime minister.

In the caption of her post, Portman wrote, "Excited to finally read Nora Ephron’s ‘Heartburn,’ her classic transformation of pain into humorous art. Looking forward to hearing what you all think!"

NATALIE PORTMAN DOESN'T THINK 'ANY CHILDREN' SHOULD WORK IN HOLLYWOOD, 'LUCK THAT I WAS NOT HARMED'

The book is part of the Oscar-winner’s ongoing book club, serving as the pick for March.

"Heartburn’s" subject matter relating to cheating is also causing speculation about Portman’s marriage to choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

APP USERS CLICK HERE

Their marital status has been in question since February 2023, when a French outlet published that Millepied had an affair.

In June 2023, a source told People the alleged affair was "short-lived" and "over," saying, "He knows he made an enormous mistake and he is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Last month, in the Vanity Fair Hollywood issue, Portman acknowledged the speculation about her marriage, but didn’t clarify what was happening.

"It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it," she told the outlet.

At the time, representatives for Portman did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Portman and Millepied met while working on the film "Black Swan," in 2009, which Portman won the best actress Oscar for. Millepied was hired as a choreographer to help teach Portman ballet, and appeared in the film as the main male dancer of the ballet company.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

They later married in 2012 and share two children: Aleph and Amalia.

Portman splits her time between Los Angeles and Paris, which she referred to as "complementary" cities in her Vanity Fair interview.

"I lead a very non-Hollywood life in LA. I live on the east side. I have some friends who are in the entertainment industry, but many friends who are not, and we don’t do industry things when we hang out," Portman said. "We’re not going to Hollywood parties, we’re having dinners at home in the backyard."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I actually found that living there made my experience of LA much less ‘Hollywood,’" she added. "When I would visit, it would only be for work, and I’d be staying somewhere in Beverly Hills, and I’d be having industry meetings and going to industry parties. Living there made my experience much more rounded and appreciative of all the city has to offer, from nature to the arts, food to music, and of course, the people."

Fox News Digital’s Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.