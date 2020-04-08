Naomi Watts has epic meltdown over three broken appliances in the same day amid self-isolation

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Naomi Watts shared an all-too-relatable post after she suffered a few malfunctions in her home while self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a slow-motion clip posted to her Instagram, the actress, 51, is seen sitting inside her home when she throws her head back and lets out an epic scream at the top of her lungs — for good reason.

"Quarantine Day #756: When your printer, vacuum cleaner and dishwasher all break in the same day," she captioned the video.

Watts' damaged appliances likely weren't able to be fixed or replaced immediately, but the actress did receive some uplifting comments from several of her followers who shared their own at-home horror stories.

"My coffee maker broke today," one of her followers commented.

"Omg yes, on Saturday my toilet wouldn't flush the sink got a leak and the heat lamp in bathroom broke and fell out I have no clue," another Instagram empathized.

Another person informed the actress that her "washer and dryer broke yesterday."

Watts was able to find some humor amid the drama on Tuesday as she replied to several of her fans with laughing emojis.

When one fan informed the star that her water heater and fridge broke on the same day as well, Watts wrote, "Oh noooo!!!"

Another commented to inform Watts that her "water and fridge" both weren't working.

"I will scream for you!!" the actress replied.

"Just gonna use this opportunity to say that you're my favorite actress," another fan commented, prompting a response from Watts with three heart-eyed emojis.

Earlier on Tuesday, Watts applauded her brother for coming over to fix her trampoline.

"Big bruvva saves the day @wattsupphoto," she captioned a snap.

She also revealed that she's spent her time in isolation testing out new recipes in the kitchen.

"Cooking is one of my favorite things to do and all the better when there's a pot to share!" she told her followers.

Along with social distancing, Watts announced she is also cooking to support God's Love We Deliver, a nonprofit that cooks and delivers medically tailored meals to individuals living with serious illnesses.