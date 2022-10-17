Bruce Willis' wife, Emma, shares sweet recap of family’s 'magic' summer

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, posted a sweet recap of what her family was up to this summer.

In the reel, set to the song "Bones" by Maren Morris, Willis can be seen hanging out with his wife and daughters, 10-year-old Mabel and 8-year-old Evelyn. In one clip, Willis dances with Mabel and gives her a piggyback ride, and in another few he is seen watching something on a tablet with Evelyn and later pushing her on a swing.

There are also a few shots of him with Emma, walking hand-in-hand through nature or posing together with their arms around each other. In her caption, Emma said summer 2022 was as close to perfection as it could have been.

"We don’t believe in perfection over here but #oursummer2022 was pretty close to it," Emma wrote in her caption. "In fact it was magic."

Willis and Emma met in 2007 and quickly fell in love, tying the knot less than two years later in 2009 in Turks and Caicos.

The "Die Hard" star told W Magazine in 2009 that he began to see how Emma was changing his life for the better, falling in love with her instantly.

"I started hanging around Emma and on a day-to-day basis my life became much happier," he told the outlet. "We went on one date, on the Friday before Emma was getting ready to move back to New York, and then we fell mad crazy in love."

Prior to meeting and marrying Emma, the actor was married to Demi Moore for 11 years. They divorced in 1988. The former couple have three children together, daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah.

It seems as though they have managed to blend their families seamlessly, as one of Willis and Emma's first red carpet appearances together was alongside his ex-wife, Moore, and their daughter, Tallulah. They also decided to quarantine together at the start of the pandemic, as seen on their respective Instagrams.

The couple has also supported Moore at several events celebrating the launch of her memoir, "Inside Out." In the 2019 memoir, Moore wrote about their commitment to remain close and co-parent their daughters, writing she and Willis "felt more connected" after splitting up "than (they) did before the divorce."

Emma was just as committed to keeping a peaceful relationship with Moore, telling W Magazine that Moore "welcomed me into her family like I welcomed her into ours" and that she understood the importance of having her around.

Moore, Willis and Emma once again showed a united front in March 2022 when they released a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts announcing Willis would be retiring from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a disorder that affects a person's ability to comprehend written and verbal language and their ability to respond.

"We wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him," the statement read. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. As Bruce always says, "Live it up" and together we plan to do just that."

The statement was signed, "love, Emma, Demi, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, & Evelyn."

The star filmed a few movies prior to announcing his retirement, which have yet to be released. The first to debut will be "Paradise City," an adventure comedy in which Willis reunites with John Travolta to play an aging bounty hunter who is going after a crime lord.

"Paradise City" is set to be released on Nov. 11.