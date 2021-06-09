Morgan Stewart reveals weeks-long struggle with 'thyroid issue' possibly triggered by pregnancy

Morgan Stewart is on the mend.

The 33-year-old television personality welcomed a daughter, Row, in February, and had been mum on any complications since – health or otherwise.

On Wednesday, however, she took to Instagram to share a message with fans that she called "another example of everything seeming wonderful on Instagram and [in] reality being the total opposite."

"For the past 9 weeks I have felt completely off," she began. "At first it was little things I started to notice. I was dizzy if I stood up too fast, my calves were especially tight (random I know), and my right eye always felt slightly tense."

MORGAN STEWART MARRIES JORDAN MCGRAW

Stewart said she felt "tired" and "sluggish" and noticed that her joints were in pain, though figured it was bouncing her baby. Notably, she wasn't feeling any depression, so was able to ignore the oddities and chalk them up to life as a new mother.

About two weeks after the symptoms began, things intensified.

While waiting for a friend to bring over their child for a playdate, Stewart said she "was sitting at my kitchen counter waiting for their arrival when I began to suddenly totally fade away from myself."

"Blurry, dizzy, tingly - immediately panic set in," she recalled. "I screamed for [my husband] Jordan to come and help me. He instructed me to breathe deeply in hopes of calming me down. I felt like I had become very small in my own body and was no longer in control of it."

‘RICH KIDS OF BEVERLY HILLS’ STAR MORGAN STEWART REVEALS PAINFUL COSMETIC SURGERY REGRET

After downing a Coca-Cola, the star began to feel better, so she and Jordan brushed off the incident as a post-pregnancy fluke.

However, a few weeks later, she was still experiencing symptoms and on May 21, the day before her birthday, she had to pull over while driving in Los Angeles because she could feel that something was wrong.

"My entire right arm began to go numb and I once again felt myself fade away from myself, but way more intensely," she explained. "I was terrified. I quickly rolled all my windows down and tried to breathe through it, as I had done before, but nothing was helping."

She continued: "I just became more panicked and extreme anxiety began to set in. My arm was not functioning. It felt heavy to pick up, almost like it belonged to somebody else. I again called Jordan and told him I needed somebody to come get me."

Eventually, Stewart was provided orange juice and McDonald's chicken nuggets but found herself "lost in panic and uncertainty" as she "was no longer speaking proper English."

Doctors told her over the phone that the episode was likely a fluke due to hormones and she was put on bed rest for the rest of the day.

A few days later, another episode occurred while Stewart was attending a friend's baby shower. This time, however, the extreme anxiety was paired with her throat and jaw feeling "heavy" and her tongue feeling "swollen."

FNM EXCLUSIVE: ‘RKOBH’ STAR MORGAN STEWART ON THE WORST PARTS OF PLANNING A TV WEDDING

The next day, she visited a doctor to have bloodwork done before heading out for a long weekend in Napa with friends, where anxiety made it difficult to even enjoy a meal. Back at home, she experienced symptoms once again toward the end of a "Daily Pop" taping.

"At the end of the day, I received a message from my doctor. A passionate message basically telling me she's incredibly surprised to find this, but my thyroid is so off the charts in overdrive, it's basically in outer space," Stewart revealed.

The star was told she could be facing one of three problems: a nodule on her thyroid, sub-acute thyroiditis or Graves' disease, which was later ruled out. All three conditions could have been triggered by pregnancy, she said.

"I've never had a thyroid issue or really any kind of issue (luckily)," Stewart continued. "My thyroid being so off balance has caused me to feel this way for WEEKS."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Upon Googling the symptoms of the conditions, Stewart was relieved to find that each condition sparked anxiety and that her mental health wasn't in decline, as she'd recently implied to her therapist.

"Will know by the end of the week if it's sub-acute thyroiditis or if it's a nodule in my throat," she announced.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Stewart then shared a special message to other mothers: "If you're feeling off please don't wait as long as I did to get things checked out, especially if you're a new mama."