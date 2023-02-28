Morgan Evans' dad recalls 'everything' being 'destroyed' in singer's life after Kelsea Ballerini divorce

Morgan Evans' father said that the country singer "needed to come home" to Australia after everything was "destroyed in his life" following his divorce from Kelsea Ballerini.

John Evans made the comments in his son’s five-part documentary series "Morgan Evans – Over for You" that was shot in his native Australia last fall, just weeks after Ballerini filed for divorce.

Evans released the documentary - that records his recent Australian tour and singing his breakup song "Over for You" in front of an audience for the first time — on his YouTube channel Tuesday.

"Everything’s blowing up, destroyed in his life," his father said in an interview for the documentary. "I think he needed to come home and feel like he’s a special person and everyone loves him."

His mother Sue Evans said Morgan seeing his family in Australia was a "reconnection with what’s important in life."

"It’s your family and those people who love you, regardless of who you are or how well you’re performing," she noted.

His father added, "I think it’s a reset for him to work out what’s actually important to him. I think that’s one of the things that’s going on with him to just remember what he wants, what he values."

Earlier in the documentary, Morgan talked about performing "Over for You," which he called "the most personal thing" he’s ever shared, in front of a crowd for the first time.

After the show, he said he felt like he expressed his feelings about his divorce in the most "honest, real and positive way possible."

He continued, "It’s the first song I’ve written since going through all this s---. It felt like channeling all that what was just awfulness into something positive." He called it the most "authentic thing he’s communicated through music."

The release of Evans documentary comes less than a week after Ballerini did an extensive interview on "Call Her Daddy" in which she said she wasn’t sure she believes in marriage anymore after her split with Evans.

She made several claims in the interview, including that she paid for most things in their marriage and that he ended up with half of their house "he didn’t pay for."

She also said she was "so angry" after she heard his "Over for You" song while they were in the midst of their divorce.

"Maybe there was a world where he was blindsided. I did not blindside him," she said.

Evans took to social media last week to respond to Ballerini's interview.

"It's really sad for me to see this person who I spent so much of my life with and loved with all my heart, saying things that aren't reality and that leave out what really happened," he wrote.

"She knows I'm not the type of guy to speak on those things publicly," he added. "If this is what she needs to heal, I hope it helps."

Evans also sent a message to his followers, saying, "Please don't be mean. Don't be mean to Kelsea, don't be mean to each other. Life's too short."

At the end of the documentary, Evans reflected on his time in Australia.

"I feel pretty good, considering everything, I feel like – I’ve got a long way to go - but I’m a long way from where I was three weeks ago and, I don’t know, one day at a time. That’s all you can do."

He said he was dreading going back to the U.S. because it feels "good to be on the other side of the world right now," but Evans said at the same time he was excited to return because he loves country music "so much."

Evans and Ballerini were married from 2017 until last year.