Mohamed Al-Fayed, father of Princess Diana's boyfriend Dodi, dead at 94

Mohamed Al-Fayed, the father of Dodi Al-Fayed who was killed while being pursued by paparazzi with Princess Diana in Paris in 1997, has died. He was 94.

"On behalf of everyone at Fulham Football Club, I send my sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mohamed Al Fayed upon the news of his passing at age 94,'' his successor as owner, Shahid Khan, said in a statement on the club's website. "I join our supporters around the world in celebrating the memory of Mohamed Al Fayed, whose legacy will always be at the heart of our tradition at Fulham Football Club."

Along with the Fulham Football Club, the Egyptian billionaire previously owned famed London department store Harrods and the Ritz Hotel in Paris, where his son and Princess Diana had dined before their fatal car crash on the night of August 31.

Al-Fayed was born in Alexandria, Egypt, in 1929, and moved to the U.K. in the 1960s. He had also worked as an advisor to the sultan of Brunei and founded his own shipping company Genevaco.

ACCIDENT OR MUDER? NEW ‘SCANDALOUS’ SPECIAL GOES INSIDE PRINCESS DIANA'S TRAGIC DEATH

HOW DID PRINCESS DIANA DIE? A LOOK AT THE TRAGIC CAR ACCIDENT THAT TOOK THE LIFE OF THE BELOVED ROYAL

He died one day after the 26th anniversary of Dodi and Diana's deaths.

Al-Fayed ordered his own private investigation into the crash, alleging it wasn't an accident but rather a conspiracy. At one point, he claimed the royal family had wanted to "get rid" of Diana and accused the British security services of orchestrating her death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The official British and French investigations of the crash concluded Diana and Dodi's driver was speeding while intoxicated, causing the car to crash.