'Modern Family' star calls out 'hate tweets' over sharing GoFundMe post

“Modern Family” star Ariel Winter got pushback this week after she reposted her cousin’s GoFundMe link on her Twitter page, asking her fans to “please consider donating to his recovery fund."

While many said they were sorry for her cousin’s illness, some suggested she could pay for the $15,000 fundraiser with her ABC TV show salary.

“Surely you’re able to throw some if not all of the $15k in,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“I’m shocked at how many people have sent me hate tweets about my cousin instead of a simple, kind message showing him some love and support,” Winter wrote in response to the criticisms. “Nothing else needed to be done aside from that.”

Winter’s co-star Sarah Hyland found herself in a similar situation last December when she posted a GoFundMe after her cousin died in a car crash, the Wrap reported.

Winter donated $2,500 to Hyland’s GoFundMe at the time and Monday Hyland returned the favor, donating $2,500 to help Winter’s cousin who is reportedly suffering from Haemophilus influenza, according to the GoFundMe page.