Mira Furlan, 'Lost' and 'Babylon 5' actress, dead at 65

Actress Mira Furlan, best known for her roles in the television series "Lost" and "Babylon 5," has died. She was 65.

Furlan's Twitter account confirmed her passing on Thursday with a photo that included her death date as Jan. 20. It also shared a past quote from Furlan.

"I look at the stars. It's a clear night and the Milky Way seems so near. That's where I'll be going soon. 'We're all star stuff', I suddenly remember Delenn's line from Joe's script. Not a bad prospect. I am not afraid. In the meantime, let me close my eyes and sense the beauty around me. And take that breath under the dark sky full of stars. Breathe in. Breathe out. That's all," the quote reads.

A cause of death has not been revealed. But "Babylon 5" creator J. Michael Straczynski shared a tribute to the actress on Wednesday where he suggested her health had recently declined.

"It is a night of great sadness, for our friend and comrade had gone down the road where we cannot reach her. But as with all things, we will catch up with her in time, and I believe she will have many stories to tell us, and many new roles to share with the universe," Straczynski tweeted.

The screenwriter shared a lengthy statement about Furlan, beginning with her audition for the action drama series which is set in the mid 23rd century on a space station called Babylon 5 that covers political and racial tensions. Upon their first meeting, Straczynski said he learned about Furlan's courage in touring with a theater group throughout her home country of the former Yugoslavia despite it being dangerous and the star receiving death threats.

It was a gig Furlan said could have had life-threatening repercussions, but declared, "Art should have no borders."

"Very few people knew that side of Mira: the fiery, fearless side that fought ceaselessly for art. She brought all of those traits to Delenn, and in turn I tried to write speeches for her that would allow her to comment on what was happening to her homeland without calling it out by name," Straczynski wrote.

The director noted that Furlan's husband Goran, a director, was "the rock of her life."

He also said the cast and crew of "Babylon 5" had "known for some time now that Mira's health was failing."

"I'm not sure that this is the right time or place to diiscuss the sheer randomness of what happened...and have all been dreading this day. We kept hoping that she would improve. In a group email sent to the cast a while back, I heard that she might be improving."

He concluded that Furlan was a "good and kind woman, a stunningly talented performer, and a friend to everyone in the cast and crew of Babylon 5."

Furlan held several stage roles and was a part of the Croatian National Theatre, Variety reports. She emigrated to the United States in 1991. She played the role of Danielle Rousseau on ABC's hit show "Lost."

A rep for the actress did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.