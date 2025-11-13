Millie Bobby Brown stands up to photographers demanding she smile at 'Stranger Things' screening

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Millie Bobby Brown proved she's not afraid to stand up for herself.

While Brown posed on the red carpet at a screening of Season 5 of "Stranger Things" in London Nov. 13, photographers shouted at the 21-year-old actress to smile.

She fired back, "Smile? You smile!" before walking off.

The "Enola Holmes" star stunned at the event in a strapless corset dress. She paired the look with sheer black tights, black shoes, dainty rings and dangling earrings.

Brown opted for a subtle makeup look and wore her long brunette locks in a center part, pinning back the front pieces while the rest flowed down her back.

She isn't the only star who has scolded photographers on the red carpet. Chappell Roan notably called out a photographer at the premiere of Olivia Rodrigo’s "GUTS" film in October 2024, telling him, "You were so disrespectful to me at the Grammys," adding he owed her an apology.

In another instance, "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham told a photographer, "Don’t be a d---. Otherwise, I’ll veer off. Don’t say, ‘Show me the legs.'" She was posing for photos at the Olivier Awards in April 2024.

This is not the first time Brown has stood up to the media. She shared an Instagram video in March addressing negative comments she's received regarding her appearance.

"‘Oh my God, what has she done with her face? Why has she gone blonde? She looks 60 years old!’" she told British Vogue earlier this month, recalling some of the comments she received. "I respect journalism. I love reading articles on my favorite people and hearing what they’re up to. I understand that there’s paparazzi, even though it’s invasive, even though it feels like s--- to me. I know that’s your job.

"But don’t, in your headline, slam me at the get-go. It is so wrong and it is bullying, especially to young girls who are new to this industry and are already questioning everything about it."

The criticism about her appearance revolved around the stylistic choices she made during the press tour for her film "The Electric State." The star dyed her hair blonde and borrowed clothes from Paris Hilton and Pamela Anderson in an attempt to pay homage to the 1990s themes in the movie.

In her original Instagram video , Brown called out the negative headlines and questioned why people "act like I’m supposed to stay frozen in time" and always look like she did in Season 1 of "Stranger Things."

She told British Vogue she chose to speak out, "not just for myself, but for every other girl who wants to try a new hairstyle or wear a red lip."