Miley Cyrus poses topless to promote collaboration with Planned Parenthood, Marc Jacobs

Miley Cyrus shared a series of risque Instagram posts that announced a collaboration with Planned Parenthood, Marc Jacobs and her Happy Hippie Foundation.

The singer took a break from promoting her new EP “SHE IS COMING” and a guest role on Netflix’s “Black Mirror” to announce a new hoodie featuring a screen-print of herself topless holding fruit in front of her breasts with the words “Don’t F--- With My Freedom” written across it.

According to Elle, all proceeds from the sweatshirt’s sales will go directly to Planned Parenthood. The star kicked off the announcement with a photo of herself licking a cake that reads “Abortion is Healthcare” in the frosting.

“Very special collab with @plannedparenthood @happyhippiefdn @marcjacobs TO BE ANNOUNCED veryyyyyy soon!” Cyrus wrote in the image’s caption.

She posted a second snap, the one that will appear on the hoodie, along with the reveal of the bright pink sweatshirt that fans can purchase. This isn’t the first time that Cyrus has collaborated with Marc Jacobs and Planned Parenthood. In 2016 Newsweek reports she posed for an exclusive photo session with artist Marilyn Minter and sold the prints for $5,500 each. All proceeds went to Planned Parenthood.

While some of her followers were upset that she is advocating for the organization, the “Wrecking Ball” singer saved her apologies for an artist that claimed the promotion stole her work.

Her “Abortion is Healthcare” cake was noticed by feminist baking artist Becca Rea-Holloway who made a nearly identical cake a year ago.

“@mileycyrus just announced a collaboration with @marcjacobs @plannedparenthood @happyhippiefdn using this image,” Rea-Holloway wrote on Instagram. “It is a direct theft of my own original art work from May 2018, with no credit. It’s literally my exact handwriting, message, and concept. Swipe for comparison! Cake art is for everyone, but this is inexcusable.”

Cyrus was quick to respond apologizing for the error and promised that proper credit would be given to the artist.

“Hi, we saw the image online and didn’t realize it was yours. We will absolutely tag you for your work. This image is not on the Marc Jacobs x Planned Parenthood hoodie we made to raise money and awareness for Planned Parenthood which I know is also close to your heart. It is just on the post and not on the merchandise but we will absolutely tag you and give you the credit for your art. If you could please correct your post, as we’re going to make sure you have all the credit you deserve... thanks for sharing your art and inspiring us,” Cyrus wrote.

However, as of this writing there does not appear to be credit to Rea-Holloway’s cake on Cyrus' original post.