The life of Janet Jackson: Growing up in a famous family, her solo music career, movie roles and more

Image 1 of 9 next

Image 2 of 9 prev next

Image 3 of 9 prev next

Image 4 of 9 prev next

Image 5 of 9 prev next

Image 6 of 9 prev next

Image 7 of 9 prev next

Image 8 of 9 prev next

Image 9 of 9 prev

Janet Jackson was born May 16, 1966, in Gary, Indiana, to a family full of talent.

Jackson was the youngest of ten children. Brandon, a twin to her brother Marlon, died shortly after birth, before she was born.

When Jackson was born, the Jackson 5 had already been a hit. The band was originally made up of five of her brothers — Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and the late Michael Jackson. The band was managed by their father. Popular songs by the band include "ABC" and "I Want You Back."

Jackson began a career in the entertainment business at a young age. After appearing on "The Jacksons" TV series with her siblings in 1976 and 1977, she earned herself a part in the show "Good Times." She was also in the TV series "Fame."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

After releasing a self-titled debut album in 1982 and a follow-up album "Dream Street" two years later, she received a breakthrough with her third album "Control." Since then, she has released more albums, including "Rhythm Nation 1814," "All For You," "Damita Jo," "20 Y.O.," "Discipline" and "Unbreakable."

Jackson is a 26-time Grammy-nominated artist with five wins.

Jackson has also taken on various movie roles. Her first was in the 1993 film "Poetic Justice," for which she earned an Oscar nomination.

Other movies Jaackson has appeared in include "Nutty Professor II: The Klumps," "Why Did I Get Married?," "Why Did I Get Married Too?" and "For Colored Girls."

She was previously married to businessman Wissam Al Mana, who she married in 2012, but they split shortly after the birth of their son Eissa in 2017.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to Al Mana, Jackson was married to James DeBarge from 1984 to 1985 and René Elizondo Jr., from 1991 to 2000.