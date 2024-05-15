Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

The life of Janet Jackson: Growing up in a famous family, her solo music career, movie roles and more

Janet Jackson was born into a family of 10 kids on May 16, 1966

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
  • Janet Jackson on TV with the rest of her siblings
    Image 1 of 9

    Janet Jackson comes from a big family and is the youngest of ten siblings. Her brother Brandon died shortly after birth. The famous Jackson 5 was already known before Janet was born. The group was made up of her brothers Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and the late Michael Jackson.   (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

  • Janet Jackson as a child in the show "Good Times"
    Image 2 of 9

    In 1977, Janet starred in the TV series "Good Times." She was on the show until 1979.  (CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images)

  • Janet Jackson performing at the American Music Awards
    Image 3 of 9

    Janet released her self-titled debut album in 1982. Her big break came with her third album "Control" in 1986. The album topped the charts.  (ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

  • Janet Jackson with her brother Michael Jackson
    Image 4 of 9

    Janet and Michael are the most well-known of the Jackson siblings. The two shared a close relationship before Michael died June 25, 2009, at the age of 50.  (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

  • Janet Jackson in a scene of "Poetic Justice"
    Image 5 of 9

    Janet's film debut was in the 1993 movie "Poetic Justice", where she appeared as Justice. The film also starred Tupac Shakur, Regina King and Maya Angelou, among others. Jackson received an Oscar nomination.  (Anthony Barboza/Getty Images)

  • Janet Jackson performing on stage
    Image 6 of 9

    Janet has released many popular songs over the years but was most popular in the ‘80s and ’90s. Some of her well-known songs include "That's The Way Love Goes," "Miss You So Much," "Together Again" and "Scream," a song she did with Michael.  (Phil Dent/Redferns)

  • Janet Jackson and her husband Wissam Al Mana
    Image 7 of 9

    Janet Jackson married Wissam Al Mana in a quiet ceremony in 2012. The couple welcomed a son, Eissa, on Jan. 3, 2017, when she was 50 years old. The couple split a few months later after five years of marriage. (Venturelli/WireImage)

  • Janet Jackson performing at the Super Bowl halftime show
    Image 8 of 9

    Janet Jackson was the halftime performer at the 2004 Super Bowl which is regarded as one of the most memorable performances in the game's history. The singer was joined by Justin Timberlake on stage. During the show, which aired live, she found herself in a scandal when Timberlake tore off her top, exposing her breast. The wardrobe malfunction is often referred to as "nipplegate." (KMazur/WireImage)

  • Janet Jackson Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
    Image 9 of 9

    In 2019, Janet was inducted into the Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame by Janelle Monae.  (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Janet Jackson was born May 16, 1966, in Gary, Indiana, to a family full of talent.

Jackson was the youngest of ten children. Brandon, a twin to her brother Marlon, died shortly after birth, before she was born. 

When Jackson was born, the Jackson 5 had already been a hit. The band was originally made up of five of her brothers — Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and the late Michael Jackson. The band was managed by their father. Popular songs by the band include "ABC" and "I Want You Back." 

Jackson began a career in the entertainment business at a young age. After appearing on "The Jacksons" TV series with her siblings in 1976 and 1977, she earned herself a part in the show "Good Times." She was also in the TV series "Fame." 

After releasing a self-titled debut album in 1982 and a follow-up album "Dream Street" two years later, she received a breakthrough with her third album "Control." Since then, she has released more albums, including "Rhythm Nation 1814," "All For You," "Damita Jo," "20 Y.O.," "Discipline" and "Unbreakable." 

Jackson is a 26-time Grammy-nominated artist with five wins. 

Jackson has also taken on various movie roles. Her first was in the 1993 film "Poetic Justice," for which she earned an Oscar nomination

Other movies Jaackson has appeared in include "Nutty Professor II: The Klumps," "Why Did I Get Married?," "Why Did I Get Married Too?" and "For Colored Girls." 

She was previously married to businessman Wissam Al Mana, who she married in 2012, but they split shortly after the birth of their son Eissa in 2017. 

Prior to Al Mana, Jackson was married to James DeBarge from 1984 to 1985 and René Elizondo Jr., from 1991 to 2000. 

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

