Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey collaborate on sultry new music video

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, and Lana Del Rey dropped their new music video on Friday.

The music superstars collaborated on the new song, "Don't Call Me Angel," which will be featured in the upcoming "Charlie's Angels" movie remake featuring Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska, and Naomi Scott as the new angels.

The trio in the video, directed by Elizabeth Banks, who also helmed (and wrote) the movie, dance around wearing dark angel wings, leather, and lace.

"Boy, don't call me angel," sings Grande. "You ain't got me right. Don't call me angel. You can't pay my price."

Cyrus, fresh off her breakup with husband Liam Hemsworth, takes to the boxing ring and belts: "Don't call me angel when I'm a mess. Don't call me angel when I get undressed. You know I, I don't like that, boy. I make my money, and I write the checks, so say my name with a little respect."

The original TV series ran from 1976 to 1981 and starred Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson, and Jaclyn Smith.

In 2000, it was turned into a movie starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu and then a sequel was made in 2003, titled "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle."

"Charlie's Angels" hits theaters on November 15.