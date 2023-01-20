Alec Baldwin spotted for first time since involuntary manslaughter charges in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting
Alec Baldwin is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
Alec Baldwin is seen for the first time since being charged in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. He was spotted heading into a midtown Manhattan office building.
The 64-year-old actor was charged Thursday with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for Hutchins' death on the set of his film "Rust."
