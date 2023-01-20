Expand / Collapse search
Alec Baldwin
Published

Alec Baldwin spotted for first time since involuntary manslaughter charges in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin is facing involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Alec Baldwin spotted in NYC after being charged in 'Rust' shooting Video

Alec Baldwin spotted in NYC after being charged in 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin is seen for the first time since being charged with involuntary manslaughter as he heads into a Midtown Manhattan office building. (Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital)

Alec Baldwin is seen for the first time since being charged in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.  He was spotted heading into a midtown Manhattan office building.

The 64-year-old actor was charged Thursday with two counts of involuntary manslaughter for Hutchins' death on the set of his film "Rust."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

