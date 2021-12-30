'Mickey Mouse Club' alum Tiffini Hale dead at 46

Tiffani Hale, best known as a member of "The All New Mickey Mouse Club," has died. She was 46.

The sad news of the star's passing was shared on social media by her former band The Party, which was formed by the Disney Channel of "Mickey Mouse Club" alums.

"It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the sad news of the passing of our beloved sister, Tiffini Talia Hale," the post began. It was shared alongside a black-and-white photo of the late star.

"Early this month, she suffered a cardiac arrest that resulted in her being left in a coma," the post continued. "After many prayers and with her family by her side, our dearest Tiff took her last breath Christmas morning. She is now resting peacefully."

STARS WE'VE LOST IN 2021

In the statement, Hale's family asked for privacy, and her mother and sister sent "their love to all, as well as many thanks for such kind support through the years.

"On behalf of Tiffini’s family, and her Party and MMC brothers and sisters, we want to thank all of you for the love and well wishes you have expressed for our dear Tiffini," the statement concluded. "Her beauty, talent, style and fun loving spirit will forever live in our hearts and memories."

The post was signed by former Party bandmates Deedee Magno Hall, Damon Pampolina, Chase Hampton and Jeune Pierre.

Hampton also wrote a separate Facebook post that paid tribute to Hale. "The wish of most young girls in the 90's was to be as sweet, as cool, as talented and gorgeous as Tiffini Hale," he wrote alongside a handful of pictures of the pair. "Part of her magic was that she never knew how incredible she truly was."

MANAGER TO THE STARS, INCLUDING THE KARDASHIANS, MURDERED, POLICE SAY

"She was humble, she was thoughtful and kind," Hampton continued. 'She was playful and so funny. An incredible singer, character & dramatic actress, and when the music hit her dancing skills to me we're [sic] unmatched by any female pop star since! She was an absolutely amazing performer & I'm so honored to of had her in my life."

Hampton went on to remember meeting Hale at the Disney studio in Burbank, California, being cast in "The Mickey Mouse Club" and how the group "became bonded for life growing up together on that show."

"I'm so incredibly torn to know I will never be able to hug her tight again … I know we all are … I Miss You Terribly! Forever my sweet sister. Rest In Peace," he concluded his post.

Hale appeared in "The All New Mickey Mouse Club" for its entire run from 1989-1995, though her appearances became sporadic after the show's second season, per IMDb.

The Party – an acronym for Positive Attitude Reflects Today's Youth – was responsible for early 1990s songs like "I Found Love" and "That's Why."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The group appeared on a 1991 episode of "The Party Machine" with Nia Peeples and a 1993 episode of "Blossom," while the song "Summer Vacation" was featured in a 1991 episode of "Doogie Howser, M.D."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The group went on hiatus from 1997-2013, though Hale did not rejoin when the band returned to performing.

A rep for The Party did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.