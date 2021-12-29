Manager to the stars, including the Kardashians, murdered, police say

A longtime Hollywood manager to the stars, Angela "Angie" Kukawski, has died. She was 55.

The Los Angeles Police Department issued a statement on Wednesday indicating that the department’s Valley Bureau Homicide division is investigating Kukawski’s death as murder. She had been reported missing on Dec. 22 in the suburban area of Sherman Oaks, California. She was subsequently discovered deceased inside her vehicle, which was parked on the street in the Simi Valley area.

Prior to Kukawski being identified as the victim, a local Angelino News report said a woman believed to be in her fifties was allegedly found stabbed to death in the trunk of the vehicle.

Police have identified Kukawski’s boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker, as a suspect, and he has been arrested, according to an LAPD press release issued Wednesday.

They believe Barker killed the mother of five inside their Sherman Oaks home, placed her in the trunk of the car and drove to Simi Valley, where he left it parked.

Barker has been booked into the Van Nuys Jail and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed murder charges against him.

Inmate records indicate Barker is being held on a $2 million bond.

News of Kukawski’s death permeated the showbiz industry in which she found her calling. She worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills as a business manager to the likes of Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, the Kardashians and even represented the estate of Tupac Shakur, according to Variety.

"We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski," Boulevard’s Todd Bozick said in a statement to the outlet. "Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends."

Reps for the Kardashians, West and Minaj did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.