Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wears 'That woman from Michigan' T-shirt in swipe at Trump

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had a not-so-subtle message for President Trump during her appearance on "The Daily Show" on Wednesday night.

Whitmer, a Democrat, and Trump have had a war of words ever since she expressed criticism of the administration's handling of the coronavirus outbreak. During one of his daily press briefings, the president addressed the ongoing tensions with her and other governors and urged Vice President Pence, who has been leading the coronavirus task force, not to talk to those who haven't been appreciative of the administration.

"These are people that should be appreciated. He calls all the governors... I say, 'Mike, don't call the governor of Washington. You're wasting your time with him. Don't call the woman in Michigan.' It doesn't make any difference what happens," Trump said last week.

Whitmer has since turned the label into a T-shirt, wearing one that read "That woman from Michigan" during an interview with Trevor Noah, which he referred to as a "dismissive statement" from the president.

"I don't think any of us has the energy to deal with politics right now," Whitmer told Noah after flashing the T-shirt from underneath her jacket. "All of our energy, all of our focus has to be meeting the needs of our people."

Whitmer sparked several comparisons to San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz after she appeared in multiple interviews wearing a "nasty" T-shirt, referring to President Trump's criticism of her in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017.

"Giving off some strong 'San Juan Mayor' vibes right here..." author James Hasson tweeted.

"Same energy," RedState senior editor Brandon Morse similarly tweeted, sharing an image of Cruz in her "nasty" T-shirt.