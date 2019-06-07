Michelle Williams calls 'Dawson's Creek' role 'formulaic': I had 'zero input' on decisions

Michelle Williams' role on "Dawson's Creek" might have been her big break, but the actress doesn't seem to have the fondest memories from working on the TV series.

The Oscar-nominee sat down with Patricia Clarkson for Variety's Actors on Actors interview series and revealed the experience on the WB show deterred her from taking another TV job for years.

Williams said that doing "Dawson's Creek" for six and half years was "an incredible learning experience" but it left her feeling unfulfilled.

"We did 22 episodes a year, and you’d be getting scripts at the last minute and you had zero input,” she told Clarkson. “It was a little like a factory job … It was formulaic.”

Williams was on the show -- which also starred James Van Der Beek, Joshua Jackson, and Katie Holmes -- from 1998 to 2003. She was just 22 years old when the series came to an end. Her return to the small screen took ages and for a good reason, Williams, now 38, insisted.

“I don’t think I’ve done television in between then and now because of a fear of loss of input,” Williams admitted.

She transitioned into movie acting and took on roles such as Marilyn Monroe in "My Week With Marilyn" which earned her a Golden Globe award in 2012. She also starred in "Brokeback Mountain" in 2005 and "Manchester by the Sea" in 2016.

Williams returned to TV in 2019 for FX’s limited series “Fosse/Verdon," starring as Tony Award winner Gwen Verdon. She said yes to the project because the medium is "different now."

“I could see that that was true and that it was something that I should open myself up to,” she said. Williams also said that getting the chance to work with Oscar-winner Sam Rockwell was a major compenent of her decision making.

"I always wanted to work with him, always," she admitted.