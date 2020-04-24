Michelle Money’s daughter released from hospital 26 days after near-fatal skateboarding accident: ‘Grateful’

Michelle Money’s daughter Brielle is out of the hospital after spending three weeks in intensive care following a skateboarding accident that nearly ended her life.

The “Bachelor in Paradise” alum shared a series of photos of her daughter to her Instagram after Brielle was discharged and showed the 15-year-old up and active.

"26 days after her accident and she is walking out of the hospital with a whole new outlook on life," Money, 39, began in a lengthy photo caption. “What Brielle has accomplished since she woke up from her coma is absolutely mind blowing. Her ability to push through the pain and frustration of relearning how to walk, talk, eat, drink, get dressed, shower, brush her teeth etc. is beyond impressive to watch as her mother.”

The reality star explained that her daughter’s speech therapist raved about the rate at which Brielle recovered and added that as a mother she still knows there will be a long road ahead for Brielle.

“Bri’s speech therapist told us that in the 6 years she has been working, she has never seen a kid recover as fast as Bri has,” she said. “I am incredibly grateful for her speedy recovery yet I know we have a long road still ahead of us.”

Money described her daughter as “a fighter” and “a warrior” adding, “she is going to do amazing things with her life!”

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all your love, support and prayers! You will never understand what it has meant to us. Never,” she wrote.

“As I try to explain all of this to Brielle, she is slowly starting to realize what has actually happened the last month. It’s a lot to process but she is very grateful for all of you! She does not want to be remembered for this but I think we all know she has a big purpose here that will far surpass the memory of this accident.”

Money concluded her message, writing, “I am forever grateful she gets the opportunity to experience all this amazing life has to offer her! As she gave me her permission to share this picture, I want to thank you for respecting our privacy and allowing us to process all of this on our own time. Looking forward to a new and beautiful life with this kid. She is my hero. #BrielleStrong.”

Michelle Money’s ex, Ryan, provided an update about their daughter’s improved condition on Wednesday that showed Brielle’s siblings holding handmade signs up to a window of the hospital wishing her well.

They weren’t allowed to physically go inside because of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“WIth the coronavirus, Brielle's siblings came to visit her but had to stay outside...Brielle is absolutely crushing our expectations,” Ryan captioned the post. “Everything that we were prepared for she is blowing out of the water. To think that 10 days ago she hadn't moved and we had not heard her speak, and she is now walking and talking and it would be hard for you to tell that she was just 3 weeks out from an accident.”

He went on to note that the Brielle is happiest about the fact that she no longer has to have medical equipment strapped to her for the first time since she was placed in a medically induced coma with a fractured skull and brain trauma just weeks ago.

“She proudly proclaims, ‘I do not have one tube hooked up to me anymore,’” Ryan shared. “The sensor in her head, the drain in her head, the pic line in her leg, the IVs in both arms and foot, the breathing tube and the feeding tube are ALL GONE! Nobody is more excited about this than she is. Ever since the tubes have been gone we have not been able to keep her down. We think that she will be able to come home next week sometime.”

Ryan previously called his daughter’s recovery a “miracle” after recalling a moment early on in her treatment in which they were told to brace for the worst.

