Former AG Michael Mukasey calls out Chris Cuomo for 'misleading' coverage of Mueller investigation

A former attorney general has slammed CNN host Chris Cuomo, accusing the host of "misleading" his audience about the Mueller investigation.

Michael B. Mukasey, a former federal judge, and President George W. Bush’s attorney general, took Cuomo on during an interview on his show Tuesday night. During a discussion about Attorney General Barr's summary of the Mueller report, Cuomo argued that Barr wrote his letter in a purposeful way to mislead the American people.

Mukasey, however, fired back that it was Cuomo and his network that proposed the report itself and the information within it in a misleading way.

"That letter came at a time when, no criticism of you, but your network were devoting days of people sitting around and talking about a report that they didn't -- whose content they didn't know, that they hadn't seen, in essence, panels of people sitting around a table inhaling their own exhaust and getting high on it," Mukasey said.

"The country was in a state of absolute hysteria. You had a countdown clock in the corner of not one but several networks about the release of the report. He did the responsible thing," Mukasey said of Barr.

"[The letter] summarized the bottom line of that report which was that there was no collusion and that the special counsel had found that he could not indict but could not vindicate the president."

Mukasey then clarified that he meant the special counsel could not exonerate Trump, rather than vindicate. On that note, he argued, that it is not even the special counsel's job to exonerate anyone, because that job lies within the realm of a higher power.

"It is, in fact, not the job of any counsel or anybody else to exonerate. God does that. Even juries that return acquittals don’t come back and say innocent, they say not guilty," Mukasey continued.

Regardless, both Cuomo and Mukasey agreed that although Mueller's investigation has concluded, the fallout from its results is not over yet. Many Democrats have pushed towards beginning impeachment proceedings against President Trump, though the issue has been divisive among the party.

Additionally, some conservative politicians have rallied for the investigation of those who conducted the investigation into President Trump, specifically in regard to the legitimacy of the FBI's bid to secure a FISA warrant against former Trump adviser Carter Page.