Rep. Doug Collins: 'Democrats don't seem to like an attorney general who knows how to do his job'

The top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee told Fox News on Monday night that Democrats attacking Attorney General William Barr for his handling of the Mueller report are "going to try and take down the attorney general so that nobody will believe him."

"The Democrats don't seem to like an attorney general who knows how to do his job," Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., told "The Story with Martha MacCallum." "And I think what he has done is his job ... He's credible, he's done what he said and the Democrats are still desperately searching for a reason to paint and smear this president."

Collins spoke to Fox News hours after reading a less-redacted version of the Mueller report at the Justice Department, making him the only known lawmaker to accept Barr's offer to view the more detailed version of the report in private.

"There's nothing, as I said after I read the less-redacted report, that changed the conclusions, changed nothing about what Bob Mueller ... found out," Collins told Ed Henry. "Not Bill Barr. Bob Mueller did these investigations. He was the one that came up with the reports. He was the one that said no charges on obstruction. He was the one that said definitively no collusion by anyone or Americans in working to do this."

"Maybe they [Democrats] were more used to [Eric] Holder and [Loretta] Lynch, who sort of obfuscated, hid behind executive privilege and did stuff to tear away from the fabric of the American people instead of Attorney General Bill Barr, who's actually done his job," Collins elaborated, referring to former attorneys general under President Obama.

Barr is scheduled to testify before the House and Senate Judiciary Committees at the beginning of next month.

Fox News' Ed Henry contributed to this report.